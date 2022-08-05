JEFFERSON — As seems to be a growing trend in parts of Wisconsin, all-terrain and utility terrain vehicle use could be expanding into the City of Jefferson in the coming weeks.
The Jefferson Common Council this week heard an update on the use of ATVs and UTVs in the city, and officials are planning to create a resolution that would allow riders more freedom to move about the city.
At this point in time, the Puerner Street Bridge is among a limited number of streets that ATV/UTV riders can use to move across the Rock River and onto the outskirts of the city.
City of Jefferson police and the Half-Mile ATV Club have reported no issues or problems to date with these limited use areas.
In an interview after the city’s common council meeting this week, Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann said a resolution regarding the expanded use of ATVs/UTVs in the city is likely to come before the council in mid-August or early September. It could involve most city streets.
“Allowing ATVs and UTVs to be used on city streets is not something that all people are familiar with in this part of the state, but it is common in other parts of Wisconsin and around the country,” Oppermann said, adding that if it were to happen in Jefferson yet this year, it would likely be on a one-year, trial basis. “Our intention would be to open the streets to responsible, ATV/UTV users and this could bring commerce to the city, as well as allow people to move through Jefferson more easily. There are both recreational and economic benefits to this. We want people to feel comfortable coming here and not have to trailer their vehicles to get around.”
Oppermann said the coming weeks could see the formation of a committee comprised of city police representatives, members of the local ATV club, City Engineer Bill Pinnow, a member of the common council and Oppermann, himself, that would assess the plan for expanding ATV/UTV use on city streets. A resolution regarding the change would likely then be drawn up.
Oppermann said it is prudent to address the expansion of recreational vehicle options in the city now, before the winter’s inclement weather sets in, to allow motorists to adapt safely to any change.
There are a few city streets along the boundaries of the municipality where ATV and UTV use is currently permitted.
In April of 2021, all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicle operators in Jefferson County finally got their wish when the county board agreed to allow them to operate on county highways — at least for a year and a half from that date of board approval.
The ordinance approved by the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors came, according to its wording, “ ... following due consideration of the recreational and economic value to access businesses and residences, weighted against possible dangers, public health, public safety, liability aspects, terrain involved, traffic density and other traffic risks.”
The county ordinance will be reviewed before Nov. 30 by the Jefferson County Highway Committee to determine whether the county should continue to permit ATV/UTV riders to use county highways.
