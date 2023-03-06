JEFFERSON - The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club has awarded grants to the Jefferson County 4-H Dairy Committee, Lake Mills FFA, and the Wisconsin Make It With Wool program.
The Dairy Committee has several projects it supports throughout the year, like funding dairy judging teams, quiz bowl teams, and awards at the county fair.
However, their grant is for a two-day event, Project Learning Days, which is held at the fairgrounds to introduce young members to the dairy project.
Presentations includes selecting a project calf, feeding, grooming, leading, and so forth.
Lake Mills FFA initiated a summer agriculture literacy program last year. Elementary school students participating in the Summer School Program (2nd to 8th grade) are treated to presentations by the Lake Mills FFA students about agriculture, and includes live animals and the greenhouse on campus.
There are also hands-on activities for the young people to learn more about where their food comes from. The grant will cover display boards, activity supplies, and any needed transportation, according to a media release.
The Wisconsin Make It With Wool Program uses the funds to provide supplies to contestants who enter the contest by making clothing and accessories from wool. The event is held at the Sheep and Wool Festival in September. The winner of the contest then advances to the national contest, where the remainder of the grant money will be used to cover travel and competition expenses.
The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. The mission of the club is to promote an active interest in agribusiness and be a resource to take us into the future. The goal is to promote the agribusiness community to the local and state population.
