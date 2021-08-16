JEFFERSON — An upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the area, a shortage of volunteers and pandemic-related cost increases and supply shortages all factored in to Jefferson County Fair Park officials’ decision to cancel the 2021 Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast.
The event was scheduled to take place Aug. 21.
Last year, the annual dairy breakfast at the fair park had been rescheduled from May to August and shifted to a drive-through event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Planners had hoped to offer an in-person event this year, again shifting to August to maximize planning time. However, planners met with a number of challenges which led officials to announce on Friday that this year’s breakfast would be canceled.
“Although the 2020 Dairy Breakfast drive-through event was a great success last summer, the goal of the Fair Park Committee, sponsors, vendors, volunteers, other stakeholders and Fair Park staff was to offer an in-person 2021 Dairy Breakfast,” said Amy Listle, fair park director.
“Adjusting the traditional date from May to August was hopefully going to allow us to engage consumers in person and bring an awareness of our proud and robust Jefferson County Dairy Industry,” Listle said.
“Unfortunately, we have encountered many obstacles which are proving to be very challenging to overcome in order to produce the successful community and promotional event we have all come to expect and enjoy,” the fair park director said.
“We are short the staff and volunteers needed to run the operation, and many supplies have gone up in cost, or are unavailable,” she said.
“The last thing we want to host is an event which does not meet the promotional goals or fundraising expectations of our event’s participants and community partners,” she said.
A longstanding tradition in the county, the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast has served as a vehicle over the years to reinvest in the community through scholarships, grants and Fair Park improvements, Listle noted.
The fair park director said that Fair Park officials are committed to exploring alternate ways to continue this philanthropy and to continue funding the annual scholarships and grants that this event traditionally supports.
Listle said that anyone who purchased tickets for the 2021 Dairy Breakfast can get a refund by returning their tickets to the Fair Park Office at 503 N. Jackson Ave. Jefferson, WI 53549 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Any revenue generated from tickets not refunded will be treated as a community support donation to the annual Dairy Breakfast scholarship and grants fund, Listle said.
With the 2021 event off the table, Listle said that planning for the 2022 Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast is underway.
Preliminary plans for the event call for returning to a more traditional date in the spring, she said.
Listle said that updates should be available on the 2022 event in early fall on the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast information page at www.JCFairPark.com.
