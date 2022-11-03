The Puerner room of the Fort Community Credit Union in Jefferson was filled with face paintings, halloween treats and loving families on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The Jefferson County Courts partnered with “Jockey Being Family” to celebrate families coming together as one. Every child adopted within the last three years in Jefferson County was invited to attend Jefferson County Adoption Day with their families.
Circuit Court Judge Ben Brantmeier and vice president and chief philanthropy officer of Jockey International Jake McGhee spoke at the event.
“It’s truly a blessing to be a part of the adoption proceedings in the court,” Brantmeier said. “Since I was elected in 2007, I had the privilege of working with the Human Services department to make a lot of changes.”
The turnout—at least 50, by a rough count—seemed to excite Brantmeier, who explained to those gathered about the Judicial Engagement Team initiative. The program is designed to use the judicial system to support families in the child welfare system using data and collaboration among agencies.
“The JET initiative has seen remarkable improvements for children and families,” he said.
Those include reducing the number of children revolving through the foster care system, quicker placement to permanent homes, an expanded presence with drug treatment courts, more meaningful hearings and oversight and better child and parent engagement.
Brantmeier worked the room, talking to each of the families, who all seemed to be engaged in his message. Kids kept busy with the activities, which included a booth from Jockey where kids could spin a wheel and win prizes, such as candy and promotional keychains. The face painting was also a big hit.
McGhee explained to the group why Jockey finds importance in helping adopted families through the post adoption process.
“Our owner of International Jockey, Debra Waller, was adopted,” Mcghee said. “Her goal was to make sure once the adoption takes place, families stay together forever.”
The event also included a booth with post-adoption care resources provided by Jockey.
McGhee said the organizations they support focus primarily on support for families after adoption. Each of the children there had already received a backpack from Jockey—a clothing manufacturer best known for underwear—with that child’s initials on it when the child was adopted, he said.
“We have a newsletter that comes out quarterly, access to partner websites that have webinars, free courses and support groups,” said McGhee.
