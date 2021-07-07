Jefferson County Fair
entertainment schedule
Wednesday, July 7
Grandstand
Tractor Pull 10 a.m.
Badger State Tractor Pull 7 p.m.
Carnival opens at 4 -10 p.m., $25 wristband special
There also is a sea lion splash show three times a day, Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races with five shows a day, and four on Sunday.
Miller Lite Entertainment Tent
Fort Nite 5-7 p.m.
Roxtar 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 8Badger Truck Pull at 6:30 p.m.
Carnival opens at 4-10 p.m., $25 wristband special
Miller Lite Entertainment Tent
Jr. Music Judging noon to 3 p.m.
Tony Rocker 4-7p.m.
Block Party 9-11 p.m.
Friday, July 9Kid’s Day
Children under 12 get in free until 5 p.m.
Carnival opens at noon-11 p.m., $35 wristband special.
Music
Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik on stage at 8:30 p.m.
Miller Lite Entertainment Tent
DHF 4-7 p.m.
Totally Neon 9 p.m.-midnight
Saturday, July 10Music
Country music star Jon Pardi at 8:30 p.m.
Carnival opens at noon-11 p.m., $35 wristband special.
Miller Lite Entertainment Tent
Dirt Road Rebelz 9 p.m.-midnight
Sunday, July 11Military personel get in free with ID
International Demolition Derby at 2 p.m.
Carnival opens at noon-6 p.m., $25 wristband special.
Miller Lite tent
La Movida Day noon-8 p.m.
