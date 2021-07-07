Wednesday morning fair 10
As the Jefferson County Fair got rolling for its opening day Wednesday, carnival workers from Mr. Ed's Magical Midway rides make final adjustments to the top of the bumper cars area.

 By Pam Chickering Wilson pwilson@dailyunion.com

Jefferson County Fair

entertainment schedule

Wednesday, July 7 

Grandstand

Tractor Pull 10 a.m.

Badger State Tractor Pull 7 p.m.

Carnival opens at 4 -10 p.m., $25 wristband special

There also is a sea lion splash show three times a day, Pleasure Valley Pig and Duck Races with five shows a day, and four on Sunday. 

Miller Lite Entertainment Tent

Fort Nite 5-7 p.m.

Roxtar 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 8Badger Truck Pull at 6:30 p.m.

Carnival opens at 4-10 p.m., $25 wristband special

Miller Lite Entertainment Tent

Jr. Music Judging noon to 3 p.m.

Tony Rocker 4-7p.m.

Block Party 9-11 p.m.

Friday, July 9Kid’s Day

Children under 12 get in free until 5 p.m.

Carnival opens at noon-11 p.m., $35 wristband special.

Music

Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik on stage at 8:30 p.m.

Miller Lite Entertainment Tent

DHF 4-7 p.m.

Totally Neon 9 p.m.-midnight

Saturday, July 10Music

Country music star Jon Pardi at 8:30 p.m.

Carnival opens at noon-11 p.m., $35 wristband special.

Miller Lite Entertainment Tent

Dirt Road Rebelz 9 p.m.-midnight

Sunday, July 11Military personel get in free with ID

International Demolition Derby at 2 p.m.

Carnival opens at noon-6 p.m., $25 wristband special.

Miller Lite tent

La Movida Day noon-8 p.m.

