Exhibit shows
Wednesday, July 7
1 p.m. sheep
Thursday, July 8
8 a.m. — horse and pony, swine and poultry
9 a.m. — goats and cats
Noon — music and drama
7 p.m. — dairy showmanship
Friday, July 9
8 a.m. — poultry
8:30 a.m. — dairy
11 a.m. — draft horse halter classes
5:30 p.m. — draft horses cart classes
Saturday, July 10
8 a.m. — horse and pony
9:30 a.m. — small animal sale
1 p.m. — youth livestock and dairy auction
5:30 p.m. — draft horse hitch classes
Sunday, July 11
8 a.m. — horse and pony
10 a.m. — future showmanship
2 p.m. — master showmanship
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.