Exhibit shows

Wednesday, July 7

1 p.m. sheep

Thursday, July 8

8 a.m. — horse and pony, swine and poultry

9 a.m. — goats and cats

Noon — music and drama

7 p.m. — dairy showmanship

Friday, July 9

8 a.m. — poultry

8:30 a.m. — dairy

11 a.m. — draft horse halter classes

5:30 p.m. — draft horses cart classes

Saturday, July 10

8 a.m. — horse and pony

9:30 a.m. — small animal sale

1 p.m. — youth livestock and dairy auction

5:30 p.m. — draft horse hitch classes

Sunday, July 11

8 a.m. — horse and pony

10 a.m. — future showmanship

2 p.m. — master showmanship

