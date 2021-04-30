JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Fair officials have announced the annual Jefferson County Fair will be back at Fair Park this summer.
In-person competition and family fun will return July 7 to 11. The annual event celebrating the best agriculture exhibits from youth and adults will include a variety of exhibits such as cattle, horses, sheep, crops and more.
“This years’ theme is ‘Year of the Farmer’ and we are beyond excited to showcase in person the many talents of our Jefferson County residents,” said Amy Listle, Fair Park director. Information on entertainment schedules and how to enter exhibits will be released in coming weeks.
A highlight of this year’s entertainment showcase will be country music star Jon Pardi on July 10. Tickets for the concert are available for purchase at JCFairPark.com
The news of the county fair being held this year follows on the announcement this week that the 170th Wisconsin State Fair will take place in accordance with health guidelines at the time of the fair, Thursday, Aug. 5 through Aug. 15 in West Allis.
“In January, the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board approved a goal to have a fair this August and we are pleased to confirm we are well on our way to meeting that goal,” said Wisconsin State Fair Park Chairman of the Board John Yingling.
Five state fair main stage shows are currently on sale and more acts will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the Wisconsin State Fair will also go on sale soon as part the fair deals and group sales promotions. Tickets and vouchers for the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair will be honored for the 2021 State Fair. Additional programming, event, and attraction announcements are also forthcoming.
Also scheduled at the Jefferson Fair Park is the long-standing dairy promotion and community event, the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast. The breakfast has been rescheduled from May to Aug. 21 at the fair park from 7 a.m. to noon.
All proceeds raised from the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast are distributed back in to the community in the form of scholarships, grants and improvements to the Jefferson County Fair Park.
Scholarship applications for 2021 will be available May 1. All applications are due by Aug. 1 and all applicants are required to volunteer at the Dairy Breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 21, in order to be eligible to receive the funds.
Several other activities, festivals, and agricultural shows are planned at the Jefferson County Fair Park this year, including Gemuetlichkeit Days, Madison Classics Car Show and swap meets, and Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival.
“We have been working tirelessly in 2021 with event promotors and Jefferson County officials to be a host venue, for safe and successful events once again. We are excited to be a vibrant venue which will allow people to safely gather again,” Listle said.
For a full list of events, visit the Fair Park website JCFairPark.com.
