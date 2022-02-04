JEFFERSON — It’s been a long time coming — longer than at any time in the county’s history — but on Sunday, Jefferson County will have a new “Fairest of the Fair.”
Five candidates for the 2022 honor will gather for the coronation on Sunday at Jefferson County Fair Park, and one will emerge as the face of the Jefferson County Fair for the next year.
The coronation, open to the public, will take place at 1 p.m. at the Fair Park Activity Center.
Hosting the event is reigning “Fairest” Janelle Wenzel of Jefferson, who has served for the last two years due to the pandemic. Wenzel was crowned early in 2020 and when COVID-19 led that year’s fair to go virtual, she served as a great advocate for the program online.
Then last year, Wenzel finally had her opportunity to shine in a more public forum at the 2021 fair, which returned to a traditional format.
In recent years ahead of the pandemic, the fair reformatted its Fairest program to spur more interest, moving from a crowning event during the fair to a full-year process with a coronation in February.
The pandemic delay yielded a resurgence of interest in the position, which essentially is that of a year-round ambassador and professional spokesperson for the Jefferson County Fair.
The contestants who will be vying for the “Fairest” title in 2022 are: Anna Evenson, Clara Ball, Danielle Chwala, Karleena Battist and Madeline Besch.
Fair Park Director Amy Listle said that throughout the past month, the Fairest contestants have been busy participating in one-on-one and group interviews, creating radio promotions for the fair and gaining a deeper understanding of the Jefferson County Fair and the Wisconsin Fair industry overall.
Sunday’s coronation will serve as the culmination of the 2022 contest.
“The annual Fair is a highlight of summer for so many Jefferson County residents and we are excited to invite the public to a free, family-friendly event to celebrate these talented contestants and witness the crowning of the next Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair,” Listle said.
The coronation will include contestant introductions, an impromptu question-and-answer platform, and a farewell address from Wenzel as the 2020-21 Fairest.
Once the newest Fairest is crowned, she will represent the Fair throughout the year by attending parades and community events.
Some of the highlights of her social calendar will be the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast June 4 and, of course, the 2022 Jefferson County Fair, which runs from July 13-17.
The Jefferson County “Fairest” also will have the opportunity to compete in January 2023 for the title of Wisconsin State Fairest of the Fairs.
Local organizations also can request appearances or presentations by the new “Fairest.”
The contestants
Anna Evenson grew up in Cambridge, an active member of the Lake Ripley 4-H Club and the Cambridge FFA. Evenson recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where she studied Dairy Science with a Public Relations emphasis.
Clara Ball grew up in Rome, a member of the Rock River Rebels 4-H Club. Ball currently is a sophomore nursing student at Carroll University.
Danielle Chwala grew up in Jefferson, an active member of Jefferson Boosters 4-H Club and the Wisconsin Junior Hereford Association.
Chwala currently is a junior at the UW-Platteville, studying Elementary Education with certificates in Early Childhood and Animal Science.
Karleena Battist grew up in Waterloo, a member of the South Side Eagles 4-H Club and the Lakeside Lutheran FFA. She currently is a sophomore at the UW-Platteville, studying agribusiness with a management emphasis.
Madeline Besch grew up in Jefferson, belonging to the Rock River Clovers 4-H Club. She currently is a sophomore at the UW-Platteville, where she is studying mechanical engineering and working toward a certificate in engineering management.
For more information on the 2022 Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair coronation, people may check the Fair Park website at jcfairpark.com or contact the Fair Park office by telephone at (920) 674-7148.
