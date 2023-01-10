Jefferson County Master Gardener Volunteers will meet in person Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the County Extension Office, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson. All persons that enjoy birds and gardening are welcome. If you have questions, you may contact Kim at the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or by email at kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov.

Donald Williams will share what he has learned and enjoys about bluebirds. Williams is a retired internal medicine and pediatric physician at Fort Health Care.

