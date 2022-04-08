2016

Total: 9

Sex: 8 male/1 female

Age range: 15-67 (Mostly 30s)

Means: 6 firearm, 1 hanging, 2 carbon dioxide

2017

Total: 19

Sex: 17 male/2 female

Age range: 16-71 (Mostly 50s, then 30s)

Means: 10 firearm, 5 hanging, 2 explosion, 1 fire, 1 drug toxicity

2018

Total: 15

Sex: 13 male/2 female

Age range: 26-63 (Mostly 50s, then 30s)

Means: 10 firearm, 1 sharp object (knife), 1 drowning, 2 drug toxicity, 1 hanging

2019

Total: 14

Sex: 12 male/2 female

Age range: 19-97 (Mostly 40s and 50s)

Means: 8 firearm, 3 hanging, 1 fall from height, 1 sharp object (knife), 1 suffocation

2020

Total: 13

Sex: 12 male/1 female

Age range: 15-68 (Mostly 30s and 40s)

Means: 7 firearm, 5 hanging, 1 poison

2021

Total: 8

Sex: 6 male/2 female

Age range: 20-78 (Mostly 30s)

Means: 4 firearm, 3 hanging, 1 drug toxicity

