JEFFERSON — With school board policies once considered boring suddenly becoming hot-button issues across the United States, many school districts are turning to professionals to help craft policies that will stand up to challenges, comply with all existing regulations, and reflect the ever-changing legal landscape of education.
The School District of Jefferson is among those considering employing NEOLA, an educational service agency similar to the local Cooperative Educational Service Agency with which the Jefferson schools have an established relationship.
NEOLA, which started out as Northeast Ohio Learning Associates, has evolved to specialize in crafting school policies. It currently serves 1,500 districts in six states and has 30 years’ experience in Wisconsin.
School districts in the local area which already employ this service include Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills, Edgerton and Milton.
A potential contract with NEOLA will come up for a vote in a future school board meeting, possibly as soon as Dec. 15.
If approved, the district would work with NEOLA to draft a new district policy manual, following NEOLA templates where appropriate, and drafting more district-specific policies when appropriate to meet local needs.
Once the base policies are established — probably through a school board action to “retire” the previous policies as a whole and put the new ones into effect — the district still would be eligible for regular update visits twice a year as well as legal alerts when new policies were warranted due to changing laws, for example.
Hot topics right now include policies centering on information/technology, student publications and social media, school safety, Title IX non-discrimination issues, anti-harassment issues, EDGAR (Education Department of General Administrative Regulations regulations governing federal grants provided through the U.S. Department of Education), pandemic planning, PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) requirements, and COVID-19 school reopening plans.
“School districts may be unprepared for the litigious nature of their constituents and outside entities,” said Steve Bloom, NEOLA Wisconsin associate.
NEOLA’s suggested policies come as a template. Districts can tweak these to fit local conditions, but if the changes to wording are substantial, NEOLA’s warranty would not apply and the district would be referred to its own legal council.
Bloom said the service agency has its own legal team which stays on top of education policy issues on the state and national level.
In addition, its policies are vetted by outside legal firms as well, and it provides legal assurance to participating districts.
The agency also takes into consideration policy decisions being made across districts, taking note of trends and hot issues.
If approved, the Jefferson school district pact with NEOLA calls for the expenditure of $16,150 for the initial bylaw policy service. This program need not be financed out of the district’s general fund, as it should qualify for ESSER (federal pandemic funds.)
Support and administration guidelines would cost another $10,500 for a combined cost of $26,650.
Additionally, there would be a $750 per year fee for electronic publication of a district’s policies, which would be put online so that they are easily searchable by the public as soon as they are approved.
Lastly, employee handbooks would cost an additional $250. Student handbooks and annual notices are included in the package for no charge.
If this contract with NEOLA is approved, the Jefferson school district is looking to update its policies on an “ambitious” schedule with the idea of having all updated policies in place before start of the next school year.
School district officials said the change could save the local district money and administrative time that could be better utilized on other district priorities.
