JEFFERSON — This year’s eighth grade class at Jefferson Middle School simultaneously has had the shortest and the longest middle school career of any group in the school’s history.
Mathematically, it’s the shortest. First, there were all of the contact days lost to virtual instruction. Then there were the abbreviated school days and school weeks in the early portion of the pandemic.
Lastly, there were all of the periods of COVID-19 quarantine and isolation which left no individual untouched.
Conversely, these last three years — sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade — have at times felt like they have dragged on forever, due again to pandemic changes, isolation and uncertainties.
At last, though, the day is here when the tiny sixth-graders who entered the school doors in 2019 mark the final day of their middle school careers. Much taller, with changed voices and new experiences under their belts, these kids have persevered and are ready for the numerous opportunities and challenges high school will bring.
These rising freshmen got their moment to shine during the eighth grade promotion ceremony Wednesday morning, where students were presented with their promotion certificates and received final class awards.
Science awards went to Jaden Golisch and Ava Rundle.
English/Language Arts awards went to Breanna Buchholz and Justin Schnarsky from Ms. Flatt’s class, and Melanie Warner and Natilie Mena from Mrs. Leal’s class.
Math awards went to Bennett Lehman and Madeline Dehnert.
The Advanced Math award went to Abby Ostopowicz.
Social Studies awards went to Noah Hudson and Kiernan Kawleski.
Health honors went to Addy Nelson and Anthony Aguirre.
Technology Education honors went to Tyler Altermatt and Hannah Werning.
Receiving the Band Director’s award was percussionist Kyla Pulkrabek.
Receiving the Choir Director’s award were Michael Wilson and Johannah Kraus.
The Drama Directors’ award went to Nathan Harmon.
The eighth grade Quale-Arnold award, named for past longtime teachers at the school, went to the person teachers deemed to be the “greatest pleasure to have in class,” Landyn Alvarado.
Merit awards in recognition of leadership, character, scholarship and service went to Jayden Ridgeman and Johannah Kraus.
Principal’s awards, presented to one or two people or a group who share the top academic records in the school for a given year, went to Naomi Conigliaro, Madeline Dehnert, Mason Merz, Kyla Pulkrabek, Hannah Werning and Michael Wilson.
The Optimist Award, for the student who exemplifies the Optimist Creed of positive thinking and action, went to Sophia Zimmel.
Providing a musical interlude, the eighth grade choir performed “Like An Eagle (I Will Fly.)”
Superintendent Charles Urness gave the keynote address, and then one by one the students crossed the stage to receive their certificates.
Then, in an echo of the song heard shortly before, the former middle-schoolers were released to fly as Jefferson High School Eagles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.