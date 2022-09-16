D & M Family Farm in Jefferson was hit with fire disaster on Sept. 11.
Renters of D & M Family Farm, Meg and Derek Plucinski, got a call no farmer wants to receive Sunday morning. They left for a Wisconsin Dells day trip with their four young children. They didn’t get to stay long as they were informed from a phone call that their family farm’s barn had caught on fire. Immediately the Plucinski family turned around and headed home.
Plucinski stated the Jefferson Fire Department made it out to the barn around 10 minutes after the call was made and were able to stop the fire from spreading. Their home wasn’t affected, but their barn was destroyed. The cause of the fire is still unknown but the cause could be a possible electrical issue with the rain, said Plucinski.
No livestock or people were injured.
“The dairy farm is the main source of income for us. We are two weeks away from signing the papers to own the farm. We are still planning on owning the farm, but this definitely puts us backwards,” she stated.
However, all the hard work preparing for the winter is gone. Hay, straw, milk from the milk house and the structure itself has been destroyed. Plucinksi mentioned how devastating it is to think about how everything was destroyed so quickly. She stated it’s hard for her to think about not only the big things but also the little things this fire affected, such as her husband’s boots and her child’s stroller.
“We are so grateful for all the crews that worked in the rain and wind to protect us and our creatures. We are so thankful for all those that have come to help with the animals. Farmers are truly amazing people. Watching from the sidelines with my babies as cattle truck after cattle truck showed up ready to help brought me to my knees in gratitude. The magnitude of this situation is greater than even we could expect,” said Plucinski on her D & M Family’s Farm Facebook page.
“I think I’m still in shock,” she said Thursday while walking around her old barn.
The milk house is destroyed, but there is still a tank of milk left over, which she states has probably turned into cheese by now. She stated it would cost roughly around $500,000 to replace their milking set up. Plucinski is hoping the barn will be back up and running before winter.
“We can’t thank the community enough for all the support. One of the things we have received is dinners and with everything that is going on, making sure the animals are okay, the children are taken care of, having dinner provided is a nice gesture,” she said.
