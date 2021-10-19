JEFFERSON — Jefferson's free community Thanksgiving dinner — an outreach project of Jefferson High School's Brothers and Sisters in Christ Club, in conjunction with the Partnership of Christian Athletes — again will be a drive-up, carryout event in 2021.
The meal will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 24.
This will be the fourth annual event. Prior to the pandemic, participants were invited to the high school to dine in-person and share a sense of community.
Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, planners determined that it was important to carry on the tradition, even though they had to make some changes in order to assure everyone's safety and avert the spread of COVID-19.
When the vaccine became available and case numbers dropped early in the summer, planners had hopes that they could return to an in-person event, but with the subsequent Delta spike, the club decided to continue with the carryout format they used last year.
Guests again will be able to drive up to the high school and pick up their preordered meals. Vehicles will enter the drive-through lineup via the lane on the east side of the building, near the Eagle mascot statue.
After checking in by the eagle, guests will drive around to the south side of the building to receive their boxed meals at the bus drop-off doors.
Meals usually include sliced turkey and gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner rolls, butter and cranberries.
For planning purposes and to assure there is enough food for all, the group again asks community members to make reservations ahead of time.
Participants should RSVP by Nov. 15 in one of two ways: by email to JHSBASIC@gmail.com; or by telephone by calling advisor Dean Buchholz at (920) 675-1149.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.