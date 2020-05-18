JEFFERSON — The past two times that the School District of Jefferson has purchased batches of HP Chromebooks for student use, more than 15 percent of those devices had to go in for repair during the warranty period.
To avoid going through the same hassle again, Jefferson schools' Information Technology Director Jason Poeppel is recommending buying them a different company.
HP again submitted the low bid that was $5 less than others per device, but Poeppel recommended accepting the slightly higher bid from Lenovo instead, to avoid the hassle and lost productivity linked with the high rate of repairs the district has experienced with HP devices.
Making the recommendation to the School District of Jefferson Board of Education Monday, Poeppel said he felt going with Lenovo, despite the additional $2,315 expenditure, would be "well worth the cost."
Overall, the district sought quotes from four manufacturers: HP, Lenovo, Acer and ASUS, and also sought bids with eight resellers.
After reviewing the bids, Poeppel said, the district narrowed its top choices to two Chromebook models, offered by HP and Lenovo.
Poeppel recommended the district go with Lenovo, at a total cost of $104,938.95 for 463 Lenovo Chromebooks, together with a Google Chrome OS Management Console license.
Of six vendors who provided bids, the district chose Technology Plus of Lake Geneva.
Though the district never has worked with Technology Plus before, it has received positive reviews from other districts.
Poeppel said that the new Chromebooks will go to fifth-graders who will use them through their eighth-grade year, ninth-graders who will use them through their senior year, and East Elementary School classes that were due for replacements.
Poeppel said he always buys an additional 10 percent as spare stock so that loaners are available if a Chromebook needs repair or if a new student comes into the district.
He said the Jefferson district does all of its repairs in-house, as sending the Chromebooks out can take a week or two. In addition, the district saves $45 per device by not going with the extended warranty.
Poeppel said he expects the new Chromebooks to be ready for the 2020-21 school year, but that "none of the vendors could give a 100-percent guarantee that they could get Chromebooks to us before school starts, due to everything that's going on around us (with the pandemic.)"
