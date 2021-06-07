JEFFERSON — After 13 years of schooling and a year and a half of pandemic stresses and sacrifices, it was time for the Eagles to fly.
One hundred and forty-six members of the Jefferson High School Class of 2021 graduated on the Eagles football field Friday night, basking in the warm glow of the setting sun.
While differing from the prepandemic tradition of a commencement ceremony in the auditorium, the outdoor graduation meant that guests and students could let their smiles show, dispensing with the masks they had worn throughout most of the pandemic.
As the ceremony began, what had been a 90-degree day mellowed into a warm evening, with a stiff wind that threatened to displace graduates' traditional mortarboard hats.
Guests sat spaced widely on the football field, while the graduates watched the ceremony from the bleachers, coming down to join their families one by one as they received their diplomas.
Three students spoke at the ceremony — class president Lindsey Krause, salutatorian Valorie Schamens and valedictorian Eden Dempsey.
Dispensing with much of the glittering generality that has marked student speeches in the past, the student speakers acknowledged the stresses and the losses that they and the rest of the world had endured in the last year and a half, their relief at steps toward normalcy, their trepidation about the future and their commitment to resiliency.
In her salutatory speech, Schamens said the successes and trials of these last four years had shaped the Class of 2021. They had persevered through tough classes, athletic challenges and personal drama, honed and closed the curtain on performances, and spent nights cramming and finishing huge projects they couldn't wait to be done with.
Then came the pandemic and with it, the sudden pause in all normal activities. Students transitioned to virtual schooling for months, then returned to a school transformed by pandemic precautions.
"This year was hard, there is no denying that, but I also think it is important to address both the positives and the negatives," Schamens said. "We have the opportunity to frame our focus, to see the world in color instead of in black and white.
"While we have undoubtedly dealt with drama, we have made some of our best friends," the salutatorian said. "Even with WiFi and Chromebook problems, we navigated online schooling for weeks or even a year, and learned persistence and patience. We missed that shot at a big game, but practiced with a success mindset to pull it off in the next competition. We dealt with massive homework loads but managed to push through and make it to today.
"The class behind me today is resilient, strong, dedicated and talented," she said. "We will all move on and do great things.
"We have the chance to remember and learn from our past, but dwelling on our negatives is like living in a black and white movie," Schamens said.
"When you come across obstacles, I hope you are able to persevere while remembering some of the good from our past, present and future," she said. "Most importantly, I hope you find happiness in your life, seeing the world around you in full color."
In her valedictory address, Dempsey, too, stepped aside from the tradition of projecting a completely rosy world view, acknowledging the hardship and anxiety that the pandemic has brought and the importance of perseverance as we face an uncertain future.
Dempsey admitted that she was "terrified" of speaking in front of her whole class and guests. Likewise, she said, it is easy to be terrified of the big and uncertain future that lies in front of every graduate.
No longer will they be bound by the familiar structures of high school and hometown, which simultaneously supported and stifled students, Dempsey said. Now they get to define their own futures — a scary proposition, but one they will face with strength and resilience.
The students were followed by guest speaker Ben Wright, a 1986 graduate of Jefferson High School who has made his mark in engineering at Caterpillar and Harley Davidson.
In his 20 years at Harley Davidson, Wright has served as chief engineer of touring and chief engineer of softail, and he currently serves as chief engineer of current products.
Wright confined his speech to practical advice, asserting that success does not equate to riches or fame. It means finding your place in the world, working in a career you love, and making an impact on the world.
Wright recalled his own graduation ceremony in 1986 where the guest speaker was Mike Leckrone, celebrated director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Marching Band.
Wright actually went on to join that band, and he recalled that Leckrone demanded excellence from every member at every step of the way. That expectation and the culture of excellence defined the marching band program, and that made a huge impact on students as they went on to pursue excellence in their own lives.
Providing the music for graduation was the Jefferson High School Vocal Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Tony Mudra, including a rendition of the school song, unearthed from the forgotten archives just days before by principal Steve Dinkel and restored to its former place of honor.
At the end of the ceremony, students received their diplomas one by one and were asked to join their families on the football field for a surprise ending — a short fireworks show over the bleachers that sizzled in the sky in the light of an orange-colored sunset.
