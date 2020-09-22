JEFFERSON — In the wake of four students and one staff members testing positive for COVID-19 during the past few school days, Jefferson High School will be switching to all-virtual instruction, district officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
Jefferson High School will move to an all-virtual platform for 14 days. The other schools will continue as is until further notice.
To assist staff members with the transition, the high school has made Wednesday, Sept. 22, into a non-instructional day, with no classes.
Classes will resume virtually on Thursday.
In-person classes at Jefferson High School are set to resume Oct. 8. At that time, those families who already chose virtual instruction still will be able to continue in that fashion, while face-to-face students will be able to return to school.
The district has not completed contact tracing for the fourth student identified with the disease, but so far, it has identified more than 100 students who have been exposed to the students who tested positive. As a result, district chose to take a series of steps to protect the high school students and staff.
The four high-schoolers who tested positive have been ordered to isolate at home for 10 days.
In addition, those who have had close contact with the infected students — in other words, being 6 feet away or closer for more than 15 minutes — have been directed to quarantine for 14 days.
So far, the district has identified more than 100 students and five staff members who fit that qualification and who will have to enter quarantine.
“We have not even completed the contact tracing process for the fourth student who tested positive, so the number of exposed students will be much greater than 100 by the end of the day,” said Mark Rollefson, superintendent of the School District of Jefferson.
“Additionally, we are finding it increasingly difficult to secure substitute teachers,” the superintendent said in a memo that went out to all district families.
Rollefson noted that no students or staff members have tested positive at any of the other district schools, so instruction will continue as usual at Jefferson Middle School, and East, West and Sullivan elementary schools.
