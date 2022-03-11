JEFFERSON — Try everything; be open to challenges, but also don’t be afraid to step back if the schedule gets overwhelming.
That’s the advice from the top two students in Jefferson High School’s Class of 2022.
Joanna Guevara, 2022 valedictorian, and Lauren Dempsey, this year’s salutatorian, say their years at Jefferson High School will always stick with them, crediting dedicated teachers at JHS for inspiring their future career directions.
Guevara, the top ranked student in her class in terms of academics, lives in Jefferson, the daughter of Juan Guevara and Beda Hernandez. She has two younger brothers, Juan Jr., 10, and Jesus, 6.
Dempsey, ranked second in the class, is the daughter of Greg and Lynn Dempsey. She has a younger brother, Brennan, 15, who attends Fort Atkinson High School.
Both honor students attended East Elementary School before moving up into Jefferson Middle School and then Jefferson High School.
The valedictorian and salutatorian have been active in numerous extracurriculars during high school.
Guevara has taken part in the Rotary Interact service club, Future Business Leaders of America, the AFS foreign student club, National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society, as well as being named a Student Rotarian.
Dempsey has served on Student Council and competed on the girls swim and soccer teams.
She has also participated in Future Business Leaders of America and DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) marketing club, Rotary Interact, National Honor Society and the Herodotus Society (social studies honor society), as well as being named a Student Rotarian.
Both have jobs outside school, Guevara working in member services at the County-City Credit Union and Dempsey serving as a lifeguard for both the City of Jefferson and the School District of Jefferson.
In terms of community service, Guevara serves as a catechism assistant and teacher at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, and Dempsey has helped with American Red Cross blood drives and other charity events through her school clubs.
Asked to name a favorite teacher, Guevara cited chemistry teacher Alesa Wontor, who not only has a very approachable and student-centered teaching style, but who supports her students as individuals even outside of class.
Dempsey said one of her favorite educators at Jefferson High School is John Gotto, honors biology teacher, who exudes energy and passion for his subject as well as really reaching out to students who need extra help.
“He was the one who really inspired me to consider a career in science,” Dempsey said. “I don’t think I’d be where I am without him.”
Asked about their favorite classes, Guevara said she has loved chemistry and Advanced Placement chemistry. The AP class was especially challenging, but Wontor had a way of making complex subjects accessible to students.
Even though it’s not the field she is planning on going into, Dempsey said she really has enjoyed AP Psychology, taught by Wayne Ellinghausen and the complex elements it explored.
Asked what would stand out as a highlight of her high school years, Guevara said she will always remember the academic awards night her freshman year when she was announced as part of the top 6 percent of her class.
That recognition ignited a spark and inspired her to really pursue the goal of academic excellence, landing her at the top of her graduating class.
For her part, Dempsey said one of the most special memories she’ll cherish from her high school years is this year’s girls swim “senior night,” when student spectators came out en masse to “pack the pool.”
“It was the first time we had a full student section,” Dempsey said. “Then at the end, everyone jumped into the pool together. It was a really awesome experience to have so much support.”
Asked about the challenges they’ve had to overcome during their high school experience, Guevara cited the issue of time management.
“There are so many things to attend, all of these commitments and responsibilities — I hardly had any free time,” she said. “I had to use good time management to get everything done, and no, I didn’t pull any all-nighters.”
Dempsey said that at times, it was hard to stay motivated, especially during all-virtual instruction early on in the pandemic, when students were not even receiving grades.
“It’s hard to keep going when you’re wondering — does this really matter?” she said. “But I knew in the end it was going to make a difference and I had to find the motivation to go on.”
Asked what advice they’d give those just entering Jefferson High School, both honorees encouraged students to get involved, to try new things and not to be afraid of rigorous coursework.
At the same time, Guevara said, it’s important to prioritize, to recognize when you’re overwhelmed and try to step back.
“You can always weed out what you’re less passionate about,” Dempsey agreed.
After graduation, Guevara plans to attend college, although which institution she goes to will probably depend on scholarship offerings.
She hopes to eventually achieve a master’s degree and to be come a physician’s assistant with a specialty in either psychiatry or dermatology.
Dempsey plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study pharmacology and toxicology with the eventual goal of attaining a PhD in pharmaceutical studies and becoming a cancer researcher.
“My grandmother had leukemia and passed away from the disease when I was young,” Dempsey said. “I would really like to help make that fight easier for people in future generations.”
Both students expressed gratitude for all of the support they have received along the way which has been critical to their success.
“I am extremely thankful to my parents, who were always asking ‘What can we do to support you?’” Guevara said.
She also credited guidance counselor Shannon Mooney and her teachers for assisting with college planning.
“Knowing they believe I have a bright future brings great comfort,” the valedictorian said.
“I couldn’t have gotten here on my own,” Dempsey agreed. “My family, my teachers, my peers all helped me get where I am and I’m really grateful for having had such a great support system.”
She said overall, Jefferson has been a great place to attend school and she feels proud to have been associated with such a generous and welcoming school system.
