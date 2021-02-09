JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School principal Steve Dinkel has submitted notice that he plans to retire at the end of this school year.
It will actually be a dual retirement for the Dinkel family, as Steve’s wife Cathi Dinkel also will be retiring from her role as an eighth-grade language arts teacher at Jefferson Middle School at the end of the school year as well.
Steve Dinkel has been in public education for 33 years, since 2013 serving as the Jefferson High School principal. Cathi, meanwhile, has put in 32 years and has been a leader in the English department at Jefferson Middle School, also overseeing the school newspaper and for some time helping to lead its drama program.
The retiring high school principal’s two-page notice letter to Superintendent Mark Rollefson is among the items on the agenda for the Jefferson Board of Education meeting set for this Wednesday.
Dinkel said that his decision was difficult to make, but the move had been on his mind since last summer.
“The amount of time and energy that I have given over the last year to help guide and work through the plethora of issues this worldwide pandemic has brought to educators has simply been exhausting,” he said.
Dinkel, a native of Beaver Dam, was a standout college football player at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
He began his teaching and coaching career at Jefferson High School in 1988, taking over as head football coach in 1992 and helping see the 1991 team to the state championship as an assistant coach.
In 2002, Dinkel moved on to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, serving as the offensive line and special teams coach for the university’s football team. In 2009, he took over as offensive coordinator, continuing at UW-W through the 2012 season. He has won coaching honors at both the high school and collegiate level.
Saying that he missed secondary education, Dinkel returned to Jefferson High School in 2013 as principal.
The last few years have marked several successes for the programs he has overseen, most notably Jefferson High School being ranked the top school in Jefferson County for Advanced Placement programs; the establishment of the massive new “Soaring to Success” community service program; and the turnaround of the district’s open enrollment numbers, with Jefferson High School now serving as a magnet school and bringing in students from across the area.
However, Dinkel’s time as Jefferson High School principal has not been without controversy. He earned censure this past fall for a political social media post he made appearing to gloat over Joe Biden’s presidential win and was even placed on administrative leave while the post was investigated. He returned to his role as principal later in the year after issuing a letter of apology to the community.
While not specifically addressing the controversy earlier this school year in his retirement announcement, Dinkel said that the pandemic has cast a cloud over education as a whole in the last year.
However, Dinkel said that he will always cherish his memories in Jefferson, as a teacher, coach and administrator.
He said it has been his distinct honor to lead and work with “the most hard-working compassionate, committed group of educators in my life here at Jefferson High School,” commending his fellow educators’ passion, purpose and pride for the local students and school.
That dedication was really put to the test this past year as students and staff alike weathered the pandemic, showing unstinting commitment to continued learning and the well-being of students even as they feverishly worked to put in place new technologies, new techniques, and new protocols brought on by COVID-19.
“With their dedication and resiliency, this amazing group of educators has worked tirelessly to provide great opportunities for the youth of our community,” Dinkel said.
During his time at Jefferson High School, Dinkel said he has tried to build a universal curriculum and support an environment of learning for all, to eliminate inequities for the high school’s diverse learners and populations.
Dinkel said he is proud to have helped implement the academic literacy training based on research on how students best learn; helped rebuild career-oriented ag, tech ed, automotive, family and consumer sciences and business programs; and helped to foster conditions that saw the district turn around its open enrollment numbers to attract students from other areas.
He cited the development of the Jefferson High School FAB Lab and its nationally recognized automotive programs as points of pride for the whole community.
With Dinkel as administrator, the school developed an alternative education program and established a strong 18- through 21-year-old special education transitions program.
Dinkel’s time at Jefferson High School also saw a huge expansion of the school’s Advanced Placement offerings, giving students a chance to explore high-interest subjects at a college level and, depending on their scores on AP exams, potentially crossing college pre-requisites off their list in the future.
The past few years have seen the establishment and advancement of the school’s computer science program and the kickoff of the school’s first online course selection process.
To better outcomes for struggling students, the school has developed and implemented a comprehensive Response-to-Intervention program, and to boost staff collaboration and learning, the school has implemented a new Professional Learning Communities Model.
Dinkel said he was proud to be part of the district passing two referendums, one the building referendum that saw the renovation and expansion of Jefferson High School in 2012, and the other an operational referendum that stabilized district budgets into the future and allowed the school and the district as a whole to continue offering high level programming without cuts.
Dinkel took a leadership role in establishing Jefferson High School’s “Soaring to Service” program, through which all students volunteer out in the community for one day at the end of the school year.
Leveraging their own strengths and interests for good, students could choose to volunteer for a cause that mattered to them, from working with young children to doing landscaping or painting fences at the fairgrounds, from providing technology aid to area senior citizens to shelving books at Jefferson Public Library and more.
Judging by community response, these activities helped students engage with people of all ages and backgrounds, built bridges between the school and the community, and provided great learning opportunities for the high schoolers, not to mention a resume booster for those students who might otherwise be a little light on community service.
“None of this would have been possible without the hardworking faculty, staff and school board here in our district,” Dinkel said.
“I strongly believe to this day that public education remains the greatest hope for our nation to realize all the potential our young people possess,” Dinkel said.
“When the end of the year finally arrives, it is my sincere hope that the work we have started will endure,” he said. “Until then, we will continue to work hard every day to make sure our students are college-, career-, and life-ready.”
