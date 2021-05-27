JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School seniors in the Class of 2021 earned a total of $718,750 at Wednesday’s scholarship presentation.
The event was held online to accommodate all students, in-person and virtual.
The scholarship recipients are listed in order of the amounts they received. Also given out at the scholarship event were athlete of the year awards and military recognitions.
AARON HEINE, $180,000
Aaron Heine, the son of Brian and Stacy Heine received military recognition for entering the Marines and received an associated MROTC scholarship worth $180,000. Heine also was awarded the Jefferson Lions Club-Senior Athlete of the Year Plaque, a non-monetary award.
CLAIRE OSTOPOWICZ, $96,000
Claire Ostopowicz, the daughter of Paul and Tina Ostopowicz, received a St. Norbert College Trustee Distinguished Scholarship in the amount of $96,000.
ISABELLA BRUESCH, $88,000
Isabella Bruesch, the daughter of Matthew and Jen Bruesch, received a Drake University-Presidential Scholarship in the amount of $88,000.
KIERSTEN KINKAID, $74,000
Kiersten Kinkaid, the daughter of Jayson and Amanda Kinkaid, received a Marquette University Père Marquette Scholarship of $74,000.
AINSLEY HOWARD, $69,000
Ainsley Howard, the daughter of Michael and Sharie Howard, received a Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff’s Association award of $500, a Wisconsin Lutheran College Academic Scholarship of $60,000, a Wisconsin Lutheran College Visit Scholarship of $500, a Gemuetlichkeit Scholarship of $1,000, a Reinel Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund award of $2,000, and a Brett Magritz Memorial Scholarship worth $5,000 for a total of $69,000.
LINDSEY KRAUSE, $30,500
Lindsey Krause, the daughter of Toby and Nikki Krause, received a Jefferson County Area Retired Educators’ Association scholarship of $1,000, a Jefferson High School AFS Club Scholarship of $500, a Vietnam Veterans of America-Blackhawk Chapter 409 Richard L. Bowers Memorial Scholarship of $1,000, a Chipman Memorial Fund award of $2,500, a Kiwanis Citizenship Award of $2,000, a Michelle and Craig Auerbach Memorial award of $6,000, a Gaylin F. Morgan Memorial Scholarship of $6,000, a Jefferson Rotary Club Scholarship worth $2,000, a Brett Magritz Memorial Scholarship of $5,000, a Francis F. Carnes Educational Charitable Trust Scholarship of $4,000, and a Joseph P. Houston, Jr. Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $500, for a total of $30,500.
JOSIE PETERSON, $23,500
Josie Peterson, the daughter of Mark and Susie Peterson, received a Jefferson Lions Club- Senior Athlete of the Year Plaque, a Dr. John L. Phelps Memorial Scholarship of $500, a Shari A. Biwer Memorial Scholarship of $1,000, a Dr. Robert Handeyside Memorial Scholarship of $2,000, and a Bienfang, Urania Henry Memorial Nursing or Ophthalmology scholarship of $20,000 for a total of $23,500.
FRANCIS WATSON, $21,000
Francis Watson, the daughter of Adam and Kathryn Watson and Desiree Wendt, received a Class of 2017 Scholarship of $1,000, and a Paul and Lee Didion Family (Wisconsin four-Year) scholarship of $20,000 for a total of $21,000.
VALORIE SCHAMENS, $17,200
Valorie Schamens, the daughter of Thomas and Vicki Schamens, earned an Emma, Esther & Marcella Friedel Scholarship of $500, a Badgerland Envision Scholarship worth $1,000, a Jefferson High School Eagle Theatre Council award of $200, a Wisconsin 4-H Foundation T.L. Bewick Scholarship of $1,000, a University of Wisconsin Alumni-Jefferson Chapter award of $1,000, a Dr. Robert Handeyside Memorial Scholarship of $1,000, a Urania Henry Bienfang Memorial of $3,500, and a Wisconsin Academic Excellence scholarship worth $9,000 for a total of $17,200.
LAURA TRAVER, $14,750
Laura Traver, the daughter of Kelly and Lance Traver, earned a Jefferson Sno-Hawks Snowmobile Club Scholarship of $500, a FFA Alumni Scholarship of $250, a Jefferson Sportsmen’s Club Scholarship worth $1,000, a Jordan Vogel Memorial Scholarship worth $2,000, a Stuart and Stanley Hake Agriculture Scholarship worth $10,000, and a Grelton Conservation Club of $1,000 for a total of $14,750.
MEGAN WORZALLA, $12,000
Megan Worzalla, the daughter of Greg and Tamara Worzalla, received a University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Honors Guarantee Scholarship of $1,000, a UW-Eau Claire Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship worth $1,000, a UW-Eau Claire Diane Elbin Blugold Promise Scholarship worth $6,000, a Dr. Robert Handeyside Memorial Scholarship of $2,000, and a Jefferson Rotary Club Scholarship of $2,000 for a total of $12,000.
EDEN DEMPSEY, $10,000
Eden Dempsey, the daughter of Neal and Hannah Dempsey, received the University of Wisconsin Alumni-Jefferson Chapter award of $1,000, and a Wisconsin Academic Excellence award of $9,000 for a total of $10,000.
CLAIRE BECK, $7,500
Claire Beck, the daughter of Patrick and Theresa Beck, received the Fern Fernholz Goff Scholarship in the amount of $1,500, a Jefferson Rotary Club Scholarship in the amount of $2,000, and a Francis F. Carnes Educational Charitable Trust Scholarship in the amount of $4,000 for a total of $7,500.
SOPHIE PETERSON, $7,000
Sophie Peterson the daughter of Mark and Kanen Peterson, received a Dr. Brian T.S. Turley Health Care Profession Scholarship of $1,000, a Fort Community Credit Union award of $2,000, and a Francis F. Carnes Educational Charitable Trust Scholarship of $4,000 for a total of $7,000.
TIM WALSH, $6,750
Tim Walsh, the son of Colin and Denise Walsh, received a Wisconsin Technical Excellence award of $6,750.
KELLY BOETTCHER, $6,750
Kelly Boettcher, the daughter of Rhonda Boettcher and Brian Boettcher, received a Wisconsin Technical Excellence award in the amount of $6,750.
AHNA KAMMER, $4,500
Ahna Kammer, the daughter of Terri Wenkman and Scott Kammer, received a Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Scholarship of $500, a Trisha Rockstroh-Kerr Memorial scholarship of $1,500, a Jule Smith Memorial Scholarship of $500, and a Jefferson Rotary Club Scholarship of $2,000 for a total of $4,500.
DALTON KRUEGER, $4,200
Dalton Krueger, the son of Darrin and Trudy Krueger, received a Randy Schopen “Give Someone a Chance” Scholarship worth $500, a Jefferson County Living Reporter Digital Media Scholarship of $500, a Jefferson Utilities and WPPI Energy 2021 Public Power Scholarship of $1,000, an American Legion Auxiliary-Local Reinhardt-Windl #164 Jefferson award of $1,000, a Jefferson High School Eagle Theatre Council award of $200, a VFW/VFW Auxiliary Scholarship of $1,000 for a total of $4,200.
JORDAN KOLEHOUSE, $4,000
Jordan Kolehouse, the daughter of Heidi Kolehouse, received a Jefferson Lions Club Robert Cowley Memorial Scholarship of $500, and a Urania Henry Bienfang Memorial worth $3,500 for a total of $4,000.
ADAM HUEBEL, $4,000
Adam Huebel, the son of Dennis and Laura Huebel, received a Paul and Lee Didion Family (Wisconsin two-year) Scholarship in the amount of $4,000.
VINCENT BONOFIGLIO, $3,500
Vincent Bonofiglio, the son of Vince and Andrea Bonofiglio, received a Urania Henry Bienfang Memorial scholarship in the amount of $3,500.
CYNTHIA RAMIREZ, $3,500
Cynthia Ramirez, the daughter of Manuel Ramirez and Cynthia Rosales, earned a Trisha Rockstroh-Kerr Memorial award worth $1,500 and a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawk Exceptional Academics Scholarship $1,000.00, as well as a UW-Whitewater College of Business and Economics Scholarship worth $1,000, for a total of $3,500.
KAYLA KRUEGER, $3,000
Kayla Krueger, the daughter of Nicole Almendarez and Jason Krueger, received a Francis F. Carnes Educational Charitable Trust Scholarship of $3,000.
KARSEN POWELL, $3,000
Karsen Powell, the child of John and Becky Powell, received a Jefferson Sportsmen’s Club Scholarship worth $1,000 and a Jordan Vogel Memorial Scholarship of $2,000 for a total of $3,000.
TAYLOR PHILLIPS, $3,000
Taylor Phillips, the child of Eric and Jill Phillips, received a Ryan Keuler Memorial Award of $500, a Jefferson Lions Club-Robert Cowley Memorial Scholarship of $500, and a Jordan Vogel Memorial Scholarship of $2,000 for a total of $3,000.
EMILY HOLLENBERGER, $3,000
Emily Hollenberger, the daughter of David and Lisa Hollenberger, received a Donald D. Dunnington Memorial Scholarship of $500, a Jefferson High School AFS Club Scholarship of $500, and a $2,000 Jefferson Rotary Club Scholarship for a total of $3,000.
ALIVIA DEARBORN, $3,000
Alivia Dearborn, the daughter of Douglas and Shelly Dearborn, received an ALCHA Foundation Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 and a Fort HealthCare Partners Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 for a total of $3,000.
MAKENZIE HOTTINGER, $2,500
Makenzie Hottinger, the daughter of Jeff and Audrey Hottinger, received a Badger Truck Pullers scholarship worth $500 and a Jordan Vogel Memorial Scholarship of $2,000 for a total of $2,500.
EMILY CARLSON, $2,300
Emily Carlson, the daughter of Patricia Carlson, received a Jefferson High School Eagle Theatre Council scholarship in the amount of $300 and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship in the amount of $2,000 for a total of $2,300.
BRENDA SAMPAYO VERGARA, $2,000
Brenda Sampayo Vergara, the daughter of Jesus Sampayo Hernandez and Alma Vergara Galindo, earned a Kiwanis Citizenship Award of $2,000.
AILEY DEBLARE, $2,000
Ailey DeBlare, the daughter of Christine DeBlare and Terrance DeBlare, received the Steven H. Lipperer Memorial Award in the amount of $2,000.
KAYLA PAGEL, $2,000
Kayla Pagel, the daughter of Leticia and Justin Chase, received a Reinel Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund award of $2,000.
HEATHER FOX, $2,000
Heather Fox, the daughter of Ed and Shelly Fox, received a Jordan Vogel Memorial Scholarship worth $2,000.
NORA WICHMAN, $1,000
Nora Wichman, the daughter of Jake and Margo Wichman, received a Gemuetlichkeit scholarship worth $1,000.
COLBY HIELSBERG, $1,000
Colby Hielsberg, the son of Chris and Mary Hielsberg, received a University of Wisconsin Alumni-Jefferson Chapter award of $1,000.
ALLISON BOOS, $500
Allison Boos, the daughter of James and Elizabeth Boos, received a Norman and Carolyn Stoner Scholarship in the amount of $500.
CAMERON PATTERSON, $300
Cameron Patterson, the child of Katie Flaugher, received a Jefferson High School Eagle Theatre Council award of $300.
PRESTON RUTHERFORD, $300
Preston Rutherford, the child of James and Shawn Rutherford, received an FFA Alumni Scholarship worth, $300.
LAYLA CAPPS, $200
Layla Capps, the child of Adam and Kathryn Watson, received an FFA Alumni Scholarship in the amount of $200.
TRYSTAN CATOR
Trystan Cator, the child of Julie Guenther, received military recognition for entering the United States Air Force.
COLTON DREW
Colton Drew, the son of Emily Drew, received military recognition for entering the Marines.
JHOANA HERNANDEZ
Jhoana Hernandez, the daughter of Flor Hernandez, received military recognition for entering the Army National Guard.
JJIOVANA LIRA
Jjiovana Lira, the daughter of Arturo Lira and Sandra Tapia, received military recognition for entering the Navy.
JJULIANA LIRA
Jjuliana Lira, the daughter of Arturo Lira and Sandra Tapia, received military recognition for entering the Navy.
JENNIFER MARTIN
Jennifer Martin, the daughter of Elizabeth Martin and Nicholas Lindemann, received military recognition for entering the Navy.
JULIAN MYERS
Julian Myers, the son of Richard and Marisa Myers, received military recognition for entering the Marines.
