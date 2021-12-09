Several area theaters — including Jefferson’s Highway 18 Outdoor Theater and Watertown’s Towne Cinema — will receive state assistance as they try to return to more normal operations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and a changing movie industry.
The Highway 18 Outdoor Theater, west of downtown Jefferson, will receive $14,619. Marcus Cinemas of Wisconsin is scheduled to receive the most, $4,020,467, to help it maintain its multiple theaters.
AMC Theatres in Wisconsin received $1,067,251. They also have a location in Johnson Creek.
Watertown’s Towne Cinema is receiving $43,859 as part of $10 million in grants that have been awarded to movie theaters, summer camps and minor league sports teams throughout the state.
According to Gov. Tony Evers, Tuesday’s grant awards are a part of his more than $140 million investment to support the recovery of Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“From Wautoma to Spooner, summer camps, movie theaters, and minor league sports teams are important parts of our communities and our state’s economy,” Evers said. “Unfortunately, like many businesses in our tourism industry, these folks have been hit particularly hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This investment will continue to help fuel our state’s recovery and ensure a strong rebound for our local communities.”
Towne Cinema General Manager Matt Sampon said his historic, 108-year-old, downtown Watertown theater is thankful for the help.
“The pandemic has affected every single person and business in one way or another,” Sampon said. “I can only speak to the industry I know about, which is the movie theater industry. The pandemic not only hurt our theater as far as attendance due to fear and hesitation about being in a public space, but it hurt us because it allowed the movie industry to shift its business model.”
Sampon said that, what used to be a simple model, in which a movie would be made, a release date would be set and theaters would play that movie for two or three weeks, has been substantially altered.
“Now the studios have the excuse to have their movie go out to a streaming service and skip the theater altogether, or come out in both streaming and the movie theater,” he said. “This has taken a toll on our theater and we are extremely grateful for Gov. Evers’ grant money.”
The Movie Theater Assistance Grant Program is a more than $10 million program that provides approximately $15,000 per screen to 49 theater companies. This is the second pandemic relief program to assist the movie theater industry in Wisconsin, bringing the total investment in Wisconsin’s movie theaters to $20 million.
George Rouman, president of the National Association of Theatre Owners of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan, said his group is also “deeply appreciative” of Evers continued efforts to help Wisconsin’s movie theaters.
“By acknowledging our industry’s extremely slow pace of recovery from this pandemic, Gov. Evers has created a supplemental grant program providing critical assistance that will help bridge us to the other side” Rouman, who owns Rouman Cinema in Rhinelander, said. “After suffering nearly six months of complete closure in 2020 with almost zero revenue, followed by a very tumultuous 2021, this lifeline will help movie theaters survive in Wisconsin. Due to our unique business model and the ongoing challenge that we’ve faced in getting new movie content consistently as a result of COVID-19, our industry’s recovery is taking much longer than many other sectors of the economy.”
Rouman said he and his fellow theater operators continue to be thankful that they are operating in a state that has identified their ongoing struggle, and “recognizes the cultural importance that movie theaters have in their communities.”
In addition to the movie theater grants, a Minor League Sports Teams Grant Program provides $2.8 million to 17 minor league teams across the state, utilizing federal pandemic-relief funding to help teams recoup lost revenue during 2020.
A Summer Camp Assistance Grant Program will provide a total of $1.8 million to 37 eligible summer camps operating in Wisconsin to offset pandemic-related losses. Each camp recipient will receive $50,000.
All three programs are funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration. Applications for all three assistance grants opened Sep. 16 and closed on Oct. 15.
