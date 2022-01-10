JEFFERSON —Jefferson is forging ahead with its vision for rejuvenating its historic downtown area to bring it more in line with the current millennium.
The last time the downtown saw substantial renovation was in the 1990s.
Jefferson city officials in recent days stamped approval of the hiring of Town & Country Engineering Inc. of Madison to allow the municipality to move forward with some of the considerable improvements it plans to make in the city center, as well as other projects.
In a series of four resolutions approved by the council at its meeting Tuesday, Town & Country was hired to provide the city with design services for 2022 street improvements, downtown streetscape rehabilitation, Riverside Alley resurfacing improvements and South Dewey Avenue utility work.
Street improvements will include ones on North Sanborn Avenue and additional blocks adjacent to North Sanborn as part of the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan.
City Engineer Bill Pinnow recommended retaining Town & Country for design services at a cost up to $138,000.
With the common council’s approval of the resolution, City Administrator Tim Freitag is authorized to execute the agreement on behalf of the city after a review by Attorney Chris Rogers.
Addressing the downtown streetscape rehabilitation project, the council approved services with Town & Country that will include completion of a topographic site survey, engineering plans and specifications, and services through bidding based on the December 2021 concept approved by common council.
Pinnow recommended retaining Town & Country for a cost not to exceed $14,500.
For the resurfacing of Riverside Alley, Town & Country has said its services will include completion of a topographic site survey, preparation of engineering plans, and specifications and services through bidding. The cost to the city for these services will be $7,300.
For its help with design services for utility improvements on South Dewey Avenue, Town & Country will be paid $7,300 out of the city’s Tax Incremental District 5 funds.
