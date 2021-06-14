JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Historical Museum in the lower level of city hall once again is open to the public.
Hours are 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays or by appointment; call Maryann at (920) 674-6463 or Vicki at (920) 541-3332. Bring your family, friends, classmates and out of town guests to enjoy 16 rooms of Jefferson history.
