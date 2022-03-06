Two years ago, students were gearing up for the Wisconsin State History Bowl Championship when the competition was canceled just days before it was to occur due to the emerging coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, students competed virtually, tuning in to the day-long competition from their homes and dealing with technological issues like buzzers which wouldn't activate when they were trying to answer a question.
This year, state competition organizers faced another crisis when the would-be host, Whitnall High School in Greenfield, and all of the Milwaukee area schools pulled out amid continued COVID-19 concerns.
A couple of days before the 2022 competition was to occur, it looked like students would lose out on this opportunity yet again.
But Jefferson High School stepped up at the last minute to provide an alternative venue and the state championships went on.
Albeit in a diminished field, Jefferson High School's varsity team, made up of seniors, and its junior varsity team, made up of seventh- through ninth-graders, clinched the state titles at each level of competition, with several local students also capturing individual honors in the associated History Bee.
Coming in second in each category were the varsity and JV teams from Williams Bay.
Topics in the competition covered a broad range of historical eras, regions, and fields.
Just a few examples include: nursing pioneer Dorothea Dix, Marxist revolutionary Leon Trotsky, French president Francois Mitterrand, Greek general Pericles; polymath Blaise Pascal; Vietnam War defoliant Agent Orange; China's internet regulations; the Kalahari desert; Ancient Hitties; Tolmec heads; Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara; the Minotaur, the Iriquois Nation; British conspirator Guy Fawkes; Halley's Comet; the bombing of Dresden; English diarist Samuel Pepys; "The Bonfire of the Vanities " in 15th Century Florence; Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev; the Mongol Empire; Hokkaido, Japan; China's Yellow River; Shay's Rebellion; the Code of Hammurabi in Babylon; the Three-Mile Island disaster; the Stonewall Riots and the Aztec ball game ollamaliztli.
Tim Babcock, who advises Jefferson High School's varsity History Bowl team, pulled the event together in just a couple of days' time, with the help of some of his colleagues and an official from the State History Bowl.
"The state championships were scheduled to be at Whitnall High School in Greenfield, but we received notice very late that that was not going to be possible and the international committee was cancelling the event unless an alternate location was found," Babcock said.
Babcock and Jeff Kawleski, Jefferson Middle School history bowl coach, said that the event went really smoothly and they'd be happy to host the tournament in future years, ideally with more participation from around the state.
Brian Van Buren, social studies teacher and department head from Whitnall High School, who has coordinated the event for the last few years, oversaw the competition in Jefferson even though his school was unable to participate this year.
He said the History Bowl rewards students who choose to go above and beyond the base material that's covered in their school classes and really delve into the rich tapestry of history around the world.
"It offers a higher level of competition for those who have a sincere interest," Van Buren said.
The Whitnall teacher commended Babcock and the Jefferson schools for keeping this unique opportunity going in Wisconsin.
