Jefferson Kiwanis members honored

Listed in order of years of membership, current active Jefferson Kiwanis Club members include the following:

Will Larson, 55 years

Ron Pribnow, 43 years

William Brandel, 43 years

Mary Moldenhauer, 41 years

Patricia Rockstroh, 33 years

Judy Leipold, 28 years

Bruce Calloway, 27 years

Mike Bolger, 26 years

Ben Brantmeier, 25 years

Sherry Lange, 19 years

Susie Polk, 19 years

Eric Sustae, 16 years

Cyndi Keller, 8 years

Roger Ganser, 5 years

Danielle Thompson, 5 years

Robert Dehring, 5 years

Melissa Anderson, 1 year

Jason Muscitte, 1 year

