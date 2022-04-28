JEFFERSON — Members of the Kiwanis Club of Jefferson got an update on changes at the Jefferson Food Pantry recently and, as a result, contributed $500 toward the charitable service.
Steve Adams, President of the Jefferson Food Pantry, addressed the Kiwanis Club earlier this month at its regular meeting.
The Jefferson Food Pantry distributes some 25,000 pounds of food per month, serving more than 200 families and homeless individuals within the School District of Jefferson.
In the last quarter of 2021, the food pantry served the highest number of people of any community food pantry in Jefferson County, Adams said.
Now that pandemic aid for unemployed or underemployed people, families with children and the general population has dried up, these numbers only are expected to increase, Adams added.
The Jefferson Food Pantry actively partners with Second Harvest, which enables the pantry to purchase food at a reduced rate. It also takes advantage of federal commodities, receiving free dairy and frozen items through this program.
Over the past couple of years, the Jefferson Food Pantry, like charities everywhere, has had to make numerous adjustments, first to weather the restrictions and health precautions deemed necessary early in the pandemic and later to respond to changing conditions.
Among these changes, the Jefferson Food Pantry no longer offers indoor hot food service.
The local food pantry is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday and Thursday each week.
Individuals usually received about 40 pounds of food, which represents a savings of around $1,600 a month for the average family.
To sign up to receive food and other necessary items from the food pantry, residents of the School District of Jefferson should come to the pantry, located at 1110 S. Grove Ave., Jefferson. There, applicants will fill out a form delineating their needs.
Food and other necessary items then will be distributed, tailored to applicants’ specific needs. Volunteers do the work of bagging or boxing the items for distribution.
Another change in the works is a drive for a new delivery truck.
Adams said the local food pantry is blessed to be able to continue to use a panel truck with a Tommy lift, which is owned by the food pantry’s past president, Ronald Pribnow.
However, Adams noted that the heavily used truck is “on its last leg” and needs to be replaced in the near future.
As of this date, the Jefferson Food Pantry has raised more than $13,000 toward this goal. Planners are looking to raise around $30,000 to fully cover the cost of a replacement vehicle which would be owned by the food pantry.
At the Kiwanis meeting, club members thanked Adams for his work on behalf of needy community residents and his role as ambassador for the food pantry as it undertakes this drive.
Members then dug into their own pockets to contribute to the cause.
Additional donations are welcome. To contribute either to the pantry’s operational budget or to boost the delivery truck drive in specific, potential donors — at any level — are encouraged to contact Sara Ariss, regional food pantry consultant, at saraariss@gmail.com.
