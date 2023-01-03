Arnie Van Hoosen received a surprise of a lifetime Saturday.
The 86-year-old Jefferson man was honored with a Quilt of Valor for his 20 years in the Army National Guard.
“This was a total surprise for me,” Van Hoosen said after the ceremony where he given the quilt. “I had no idea this was happening.”
Van Hoosen joined the Army National Guard in 1954 and stayed in until 1974.
Looking back on the time he served for his country, Van Hoosen said he was honored to do so.
“It was a good thing for me,” he said.
Van Hoosen began his National Guard career in Fort Atkinson then became a part of a company in Watertown before he moved to a National Guard staff position in Elkhorn; and later, retired a company commander.
“I was assigned to a weapons platoon in Fort Atkinson in 1960 before I applied for a state position at Fort Douglas and then I was commissioned in 1961 as a second lieutenant,” Van Hoosen said.
A short time later, he and his company were activated when the Soviets began constructing the Berlin Wall separating East and West Germany.
“We were then assigned to Fort Lewis in Washington State,” he said. “I was there for 10 months before being reverted back to Elkhorn, where I eventually retired as a captain.”
Saturday’s surprise was set up by Van Hoosen’s daughter, Jill Stevens, who nominated her father for the Quilt of Valor.
“My father has always been my hero,” she said. “He always will be.”
Stevens nominated her father for the Quilt of Valor, which he was awarded Saturday by Quilts of Valor Foundation Wisconsin District Coordinator Cindy Grunert.
“Our foundation represents one human reaching and touching another without judgement,” Grunert said. “Reaching out with the acceptance and an acknowledgement of their service to our nation in very trying circumstances.”
Besides receiving a pin and a certificate recognizing his service, Van Hoosen received the 75th Quilt of Valor (which doesn’t include those quilts given to groups) in the state of Wisconsin.
“Since Arnie collects eagles they were stitched into his quilt,” Grunert said. “The quilts are different for each veteran.”
Arnie thought the quilt was beautiful and a tremendous honor.
“I love it,” he said.
More information is available online at www.qovf.org.
