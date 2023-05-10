JEFFERSON — Since its inception in 2013, the Jefferson Middle School Investors’ Club has consistently placed in the top 10 percent statewide for the Wisconsin Stock Market Challenge, with many individual teams taking top places. However, never before has the program been so well represented on the awards podium.
This year, Jefferson Middle School teams and individuals swept the first four places in the state challenge.
“This has been the most fruitful year to date for our Investors’ Club,” said Erich Utrie, Jefferson Middle School social studies teacher and longtime advisor of the club.
Capturing first place in the middle school competition and second place out of 376 teams in all divisions combined (including high school teams) was the team of Symon Beyer and Cody Hoefler, who were new to Investors’ Club as eighth-graders this year.
“They were a formidable team who constantly consulted each other to make the best decision,” Utrie said of Beyer and Hoefler.
Hoefler also took second place in the middle school competition as an individual after he took over the account of another student who decided they didn’t have the time to commit to the competition.
“Cody stepped in and rocketed the account to the upper echelon of the state rankings,” Utrie said.
“I should have started this in sixth-grade,” Hoefler said, stating that he had become so interested in investing due to his involvement in this competition that he planned to ask his parents to set up a custodial account for my birthday.
“I want to invest in stocks that pay dividends,” Hoefler said.
Hoefler’s one-person team finished third out of all divisions combined.
Coming in third in the middle school competition was the team of Malikki Collins and Solomon Schnuelle.
Collins was new to Investors’ Club this year, while Schnuelle participated as a sixth-grader and took second place statewide last year.
“Malikki and Solomon took the leadership role at different times of the competition and it paid off,” Utrie said. “Their team finished sixth out of all divisions combined, including high schoolers.
Coming in fourth statewide and 20th in the overall competition including all divisions, was Christopher Anguisaca.
“Chris is a past participant of Investors’ Club and saved his best performance for last,” Utrie said.
Jefferson Middle School’s program has been a strong contender throughout its involvement in the stock market challenge.
In 2014, JMS took fourth in the year-long competition and in 2015 it took fifth. In 2017, it took seventh and in 2017 second.
In 2021, the school took both first and third in the state and last year, JMS took second.
Meanwhile, Utrie won the teacher competition in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2017/18, prior to the teacher competition being discontinued.
While Investors Club is an extracurricular, all JMS students have the opportunity to learn about investing through the eighth-grade personal finance curriculum, with every eighth-grader taking part in a school stock market challenge.
This national competition, sponsored by Personal Finance Lab, involved more than 11,400 high school and middle students from the United States and Canada.
This year, Jefferson Middle School had 10 eighth-graders finish in the top 1 percent nationwide, with two students, Isabelle Coffelt and Kaeden Wangsness, finishing sixth and tenth, respectively. These students will be receiving $100 Amazon gift cards from Personal Finance Lab for their efforts.
In the past six years of JMS’ involvement, the school has had five students finish in the top 10 in this national competition.
