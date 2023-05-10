Jefferson Middle Investor's Club takes top four places
Jefferson Middle School students Solomon Schunelle, Malikki Collins, Cody Hoefler and Symon Beyer took the top four spots in the state Stock Market Game competition earlier this month.

 Submitted photo

JEFFERSON — Since its inception in 2013, the Jefferson Middle School Investors’ Club has consistently placed in the top 10 percent statewide for the Wisconsin Stock Market Challenge, with many individual teams taking top places. However, never before has the program been so well represented on the awards podium.

This year, Jefferson Middle School teams and individuals swept the first four places in the state challenge.

