JEFFERSON — Students at Jefferson Middle School will get twice the math as this year’s students, as the School District of Jefferson rolls out a middle school schedule restructuring.
This change and others come in response to pandemic learning loss and changing student needs, with the idea of better positioning the school to meet standardized learning goals.
Mike Matteson, Jefferson Middle School principal, said the process has been under study for some time, including under the prior principal and the previous superintendent.
The core justifications for the restructuring include the following:
The schedule as currently laid out provides insufficient instructional minutes to meet curricular standards in the core subjects.
The school needs to align classes with the district strategic plan and the priorities it lays out.
The school needs to respond to current achievement and growth data in math.
The school needs to align its requirements to assure compliance with Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction expectations.
Among the other changes, Matteson said that students’ gym schedules also will change, with phy ed offered on a regular basis as opposed to having students in gym for a full quarter and then having a quarter off, as the current schedule dictates.
Matteson noted that the Jefferson Middle School schedule has been totally restructured a few times and tweaked several other times to meet new mandates or address the needs of incoming students.
“School schedule changes, especially at the middle school level, are complex, with many moving parts and implications,” Matteson said, noting that, as such, they’re not easy to make.
Some of the factors planners took into consideration as they started eyeing another restructuring included:
Staff licensure issues (for example, some staffers have K-8 certification while others only are licensed to teach sixth-graders, and others are certified only to teach a certain subject); how the middle school schedule affects other buildings in the district, as when an advanced math student is traveling to the high school to attend classes there; student enrollment projections which affect the size and number of sections of each class; fiscal impact; state statutes and DPI mandate and the middle school philosophy.
Jefferson first adopted the “middle school” model — transitioning out of the high-school-like “junior high” format” in 2001.
The school started with four quarters, then in 2002 added semesters. In 2010, the school also added a five-class “wheel” of exploratory classes.
In 2021, the whole building moved to quarters and semesters plus a trimester wheel of tech ed, Spanish and health classes.
Last year, the whole building then moved to trimesters, with the exception of sixth grade art, physical education and keyboarding (which remained semester classes), and seventh- and eighth-grade art, computers and PE, which were structured into quarters.
As the school moved toward restructuring again, it created a schedule change committee comprised of teachers, parents, building and district administrators, and school board members.
The committee was tasked with recommending a new structure for the building.
All JMS staff and parents had opportunities to provide input on this process through surveys that went out in the fall.
The biggest change in the new schedule is the move toward 80 daily minutes of instruction in the area of math as well as English/Language Arts.
The restructure maintains the “exploratory model” for all middle school students.
The new schedule provides time for teachers to meet in their professional learning communities in each core content area.
Under the new schedule, nine of 15 core staffers will stay with one grade level and the rest each will have one content area in two different grade levels.
The new schedule provides students not in band or choir to take a class rather than just having the option of a study hall.
The new schedule also puts the building on a universal grading period of quarters and semesters.
Matteson said these changes will help the school to comply with state statute, and will better enable the school to work toward and meet aspects of the strategic plan.
This new schedule also will work better as the district faces projected declining enrollment — a trend seen statewide and nationally as well as in the local community as demographics change and people have fewer children.
As the school works toward implementing this new schedule in the fall, Matteson said, it has informed core teachers of their new teaching assignments and the teachers have begun meeting with their new Professional Learning Communities.
The school also is working to solidify exploratory rotations for the coming year, while informing stakeholders of schedule changes.
The model for the upcoming year will keep the middle school in an exploratory mode, giving students exposure to many different subjects but not providing a lot of opportunity to take electives.
However, the new schedule will allow the school to move toward more elective choices (i.e.: take a foreign language or not, take tech ed or not) in future years should the district decide to move in that direction, Matteson said.
