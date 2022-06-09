JEFFERSON — During the course of their middle school years, students branch out in many ways, developing their passion for different academic and extracurricular areas, and notching achievements in and out of class.
Citizenship, character, academic achievement and effort, flawless behavior, excellence in music, gym, technical and core subject areas were among the assets recognized Tuesday in the school’s annual awards ceremony.
Jefferson Middle School recognized students for a number of these achievements, with the top award of the day, the seventh grade Quale-Arnold award, going to Madeleine Luebbe.
The eighth grade Quale-Arnold award would be presented the next day during the middle school’s eighth grade promotion ceremony. Named after three longtime teachers at the school many years ago, the award goes out to one seventh-grader and one eighth-grader each year who stand out as “the greatest pleasure to teach.”
First the school recognized its Citizens of the Month, who officially were recognized on a monthly basis at school board meetings.
These awards went to Kessa Pulkrabek (September), Madeleine Luebbe (October), Naomi Conigliaro (November), Andrea Mejia (December), Carver Henning (January), Tyler Gleisner (February), Jayden Ridgeman (March) and Ayden Mitchell (April.)
The next award presented — with too many recipients to list individually — was the honor level award, which went to 73 sixth-graders, 79 seventh-graders and 71 eighth-graders for maintaining a perfect behavior record throughout the school year.
Sixth grade Outstanding Character awards went to: Ryder Brusk, Connolly DeBlare, Johnny Fountain, Evelyn Halbrader, Carver Henning, Ike Hernandez, Dennis Lane, Delilahrose Martinez, Sam Miller, Alexa Olmos-Garcia, Kinley Patterson, Kessa Pulkrabeck, Scarlett Reeves, William Riemenschneider, Parker Rundle, Lauren Siegert, Cade Theisen, Jude Woltz and Ellie Yahnke.
Then came the seventh and eighth grade Academic Effort awards, recognizing those putting in maximum effort, often while combating significant challenges; and Academic Achievement awards, recognizing those with high academic marks.
Recognized for top “Academic Effort” at the seventh grade level were Amanda Boucher, Sofia Frohmader, Savannah Frohmader, Grace Warborg, Haylee Soholt, Joe Ebel, Emma Pipkin and Serenity Vang.
Recognized for “Academic Achievement” were seventh-graders Thomas Condon, Emma Hanson, Emma Karnantz, Madeleine Luebbe, Victoria Rodriguez, Landen Schmitt, Noah Skoug and Shara Wetzel.
At the eighth grade level, Academic Effort awards went to Anthony Aguirre, Abbygale Ewing, Saige McWilliam, Cora Moore, Justin Schnarsky, David Vasquez-Contreras and Melanie Warner.
Meanwhile, eighth grade Academic Achievement awards went to Naomi Conigliaro, Madeline Dehnert, Johannah Kraus, Bennett Lehman, Mason Merz, Kyla Pulkrabek, Hannah Werning and Michael Wilson.
Band awards went to sixth-grader Carly Hudson and seventh-grader Braxton Walhovd. The band director’s award for the top eighth grade band student, officially awarded at a recent concert, went to Kyla Pulkrabek.
Choir awards went to sixth-graders Parker Ambrose and Scarlett Reeves, and seventh-graders Madeleine Luebbe and Cody Hoefler.
The Choir Director’s Award, officially presented at a recent vocal concert, went to Michael Wilson and Johannah Kraus.
The Drama Director’s Award went to Nathan Harmon.
Art awards went to sixth-graders Alexa Olmos-Garcia and Violet Jennerich, seventh-graders Wil Franchi and Daniela Aspeitia, and eighth-graders Isabel Dusenberry and Naomi Conigliaro.
Physical education awards went to sixth-graders Delilahrose Martinez and Landon Lindl, seventh-graders Reise Kopelke and Xander Yori, and eighth-graders Dale Logemann and Addison Barden.
The top keyboarding speed award went to sixth-grader Tahlia Mailo.
Overall keyboarding awards went to sixth-graders River David and Megyn Simonson.
Computer Applications awards went to seventh-graders Alexis Staude and Nicholas Gavinski.
Technology Tools awards went to eighth-graders Wyatt Schoenherr and Olivia Miller.
Next came the seventh grade class awards.
Science awards went to Emma Hanson, Noah Skoug, Serenity Vang and Reise Kopelke.
ELA awards from Michelle VanMatre went to Savanah Frohmader, Reese Pinnow, Haylee Soholt and Braxton Walhovd.
ELA awards from Kelly Traver went to Amanda Boucher, Eulises Ortega Sanchez, Xzavyor Hanson and Emma Pipkin.
Math awards went to Grace Warborg, Katie Emery, Landen Schmitt and Joe Ebel.
Social studies awards went to Emma Karnatz, Cody Hoefler, Daniel Ellifson and Kylah Krahn.
Battle of the Books winning teams were recognized next.
In first place for the school was the team made up of A’lexus Guerra, Kiernan Kawleski, Kyler Pulkrabek and Maya Warborg.
In second place were Liam Baker, Madelyn Hans, Kessa Pulkrabek, Parker Rundle, Solomon Schnuelle and Carter Wojes.
Published in the regional Southern Lakes Anthology were the following writers and artists: seventh-grader Madeleine Luebbe, and eighth-graders Adam Nobling, Maya Warborg, Logan LeMaster, Michael Wilson, Addy Nelson, Jayden Ridgeman and Kiernan Kawleski.
Lastly, receiving the top Investor’s Club award for placing in the top three individuals in the state in the spring stock market challenge was Kiernan Kawleski. Kawleski is the first JMS student to win back-to-back state placings in the economics challenge.
