JEFFERSON — Over this past year, Jefferson's Parks and Recreation Department saw great participation in the innovative programs it developed to accommodate pandemic concerns.
These involved numerous kit-style projects delivered to residents' doors, independent challenges and some normal activities with extra pandemic protocols.
Now with vaccines being administered and COVID-19 numbers sharply dropping, the local Parks and Recreation Department is looking forward to bringing back a little more normalcy in its programming for spring and summer, relaxing some pandemic protocols while still taking extra care to keep participants safe.
"This past year represented both a challenge and an opportunity to try some new things," said Chad Holpfer, Jefferson recreation supervisor. "With 40 years of combined experience in recreation, neither Cyndi (Keller, Jefferson Parks and Recreation director) nor I had ever experienced anything like that before.
"Over this past year, there were a lot of programs we would traditionally have done that we weren't able to do," he added. "Now we're in a better place."
Holpfer gave the caveat that any program the city offers still will be under state order and county guidelines, so in the event of an uptick in virus numbers or a change in government regulations, programming still could be modified.
For the most part, the city now has been able to restore most of its regular programming, including team soccer and other youth sports.
Adult fitness classes also are going on, albeit with a reduced capacity.
But not all of the recreation programs are sports or fitness-oriented, either.
A couple of upcoming programs — one for families and one for adults — are geared at boosting participants' artistic side. There are parent-and-me paint nights, and an added "Blush and Brush" paint night for adults, which will be held at the Stable Rock Winery and Distillery.
The adult paint night will offer wine tasting as participants receive step-by-step instruction to paint a particular image.
Many of the recreation opportunities coming this spring and summer will take place outside, often in the city's parks.
One new program this year will be a recreational tree-climbing class. It's open to both children and adults. The rec department will be working with the Treetop Explore company, whose owner is a certified arborist, to offer tree-climbing experiences with the aid of full safety/climbing equipment.
The city already has identified a likely "climbing tree" in Riverfront Park, and before the class is offered, that tree will be inspected and any deadwood trimmed for maximum safety.
"Due to COVID-19, this class will only be open to eight participants, but if that goes well we hope to add more sessions this summer and into the fall,” Holpfer said.
Meanwhile, the Jefferson Aquatic Center, which offered modified swimming programs last summer with only 25 percent pool occupancy and family swimming lessons allowed, will be opening for regular lessons June 1.
"This year, we will again be requiring masks inside the building and social distancing on the pool deck, but we will be offering regular leveled swimming lessons," Keller said.
She noted that all instructors will be wearing face shields, even in the water.
This year, the city also is proud to be able to bring back the Aqua Gladiator program, featuring an inflatable obstacle course one day a week.
"That was really popular with the community when we had it two years ago." Keller said.
Another highlight for the coming season will be the ability to purchase season passes for the pool.
"This allows people to use their credit cards and purchase the passes online," Keller said. "Then we make physical cards for them."
Passes also will be available at the city offices and at the pool once it opens.
Some recreation programs will take advantage of the city's many parks, including the newly developed park, Rock River Landing, which is tentatively set to open April 10.
The new park, located at 629 N. Elizabeth, features a boat and kayak launch, docking facilities, a restroom area and large green space. Along with other city parks, it will be hosting one of the city's "Parkfit" classes.
It's also being considered as a possible location for the city's Movies in the Park in the summer, pending all electrical requirements being met.
Keller said the department is really happy to be able to offer a more varied slate of recreational programs this spring and summer, and is excited about additional programming that also is in the pipeline.
But whether people take part in organized group programming or not, city officials know that Jefferson's parks and other public facilities will continue to be a great resource for city residents and visitors alike.
In fact, all of the accommodations people had to make during the pandemic just have driven home the importance of having public, accessible green space.
"We feel blessed to be able to offer our facilities to people," Keller said.
"And we feel pretty strongly our park system will continue to be important well into the future," Holpfer said.
For additional information on City of Jefferson parks and recreational programming, people can check out the listings on the city parks department website at jeffersonwi.recdesk.com.
People may register for all programming in person at city hall by calling the rec department at (920) 674-7720 or by mail at 317 S. Main St., Jefferson, WI 53547.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.