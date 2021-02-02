JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Parks and Recreatin Department is offering a one-of-kind do-it-yourself project in honor of Valentine’s Day.
Entitled “Love ‘em to pieces,” this easy-to-complete activity encourages children to assemble a 5- by 7-inch, 24-piece puzzle, and to express their artistic talents with Valentine’s Day-themed designs.
Each kit will include puzzle pieces, stencils and crayons.
“A staple of all our (department’s) do-it-yourself kits in 2020 was that we offered home delivery,” said Jefferson Recreation Supervisor Chad Holpfer. “COVID-19 can’t stop us from reaching out and staying connected with our community.”
The Valentine’s-themed project costs $5 per kit for residents of the School District of Jefferson and $6.25 for non-residents in neighboring communities.
The deadline to register is Feb. 8, with deliveries taking place Feb. 9.
Interested families can register and pay fees online at jeffersonwi.recdesk.com or by calling the city recreation department office at (920) 674-7720.
With questions, people may contact Holpfer at the same telephone number.
