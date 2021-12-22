JEFFERSON — While the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office just has started its Shop with a Cop program after a hiatus of many years, the Jefferson Police Department’s program has been going strong since 2017.
This year’s program took place Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Jefferson Walmart.
“Both families were surprised and very appreciative when they learned they had been chosen,” said Eric Weiss, a detective with the Jefferson Police Department, and one of the coordinators of the local program.
“One family didn’t even tell their kids until they got to the Walmart what was happening,” he added. “They were very happy and excited to be included.”
Weiss said 13 officers and supervisors participated in the effort, working with Walmart representatives to make the holiday season a little more special for two local families.
As beneficiaries of the program, four local children had the opportunity to purchase whatever they wanted at the store, with each child assisted by a pair of officers.
Weiss said that the children, all of whom reside in the School District of Jefferson, purchased gifts for their family members as well as items they wanted personally.
The children then wrapped the gifts with the officers and Walmart associates while enjoying cookies and snacks.
Each child also received a gift bag of groceries and gift card from Walmart.
Weiss, one of the coordinators of the city program, said that in the future the local department hopes to coordinate with the sheriff’s department and with other local community agencies to better serve needy families throughout the area.
The Jefferson Police Department program got its start under then-Captain Dale Lutz. Weiss and Capt. Alan D. Richter also were involved early on.
Prior to “Shop with a Cop” starting, the local police association would donate to Christmas Neighbors.
Shop with a Cop provided a more personal connection, though, as opposed to just writing a check to another charitable organization.
Coordinators hoped that establishing a “Shop with a Cop” program in the local area would help build better relationships between law enforcement and the local community, particularly some of the community’s most vulnerable youth.
Since 2017, the Jefferson Police Department has served one to two families per year (one family with many children or two smaller families).
Officers would get together with the children to shop, using money provided by police for that purpose. Then the officers and the children would wrap gifts, decorate Christmas cookies and watch holiday-themed movies together.
Both the department’s command staff and its Police Association donates funds for the program, and Walmart of Jefferson also contributes. Assisting in identifying and selecting the families are Jefferson County Human Services, the School District of Jefferson and Christmas Neighbors.
At times, the Johnson Creek Police Department has joined Jefferson in its event.
“In the future, we’d love to work cooperatively with the sheriff’s department and also the other police departments, like Lake Mills and Watertown, as a whole countywide organization,” Weiss said.
“The ultimate goal is to all work together,” he said. “But whether together or apart, we know the program is doing good by helping our community members and bringing about smiles.”
Weiss said it’s a really rewarding, heartwarming program.
Everyone knows that it’s the police department’s job to step in when things go wrong, but it’s nice to be able to work on the proactive side occasionally, helping things go right, he said.
“Kids like walking around with the police officers,” Weiss said. “In that setting, it doesn’t seem as scary or intimidating. And everyone enjoys decorating cookies and wrapping presents together.”
Shop with a Cop just is one of the local department’s outreach efforts. The other, National Night Out Against Crime, takes place during the summer.
“The City of Jefferson Police Department has always prided itself on its civic relationships and developing public trust through partnerships and programs like these,” said Chief Deputy Jeff Parker of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, commending the fellow agency for its efforts.
Weiss credited the local Walmart store and its employees for their part in making this special event possible.
He also thanked the Randy Schopen Foundation for its sustaining donation to the program, and the Jefferson Professional Police Association and other police department staff for their donations and help throughout the planning stages all of the way through carrying out the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.