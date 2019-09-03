Thursday, Aug. 29
An open door/window at McDermott’s Top Shop in the 400 block of Generac Way was secured.
A driver was cited in the 100 block of South Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A hit-and-run traffic accident on East Racine Street was reported.
Officers conducted a death investigation at an abandoned property in the 200 block of West North Street.
An incident in the 200 block of West Short Street was reported.
An officer checked on a report of someone prowling in the 400 block of Collins Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.