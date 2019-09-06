Friday, Aug. 30
Officers conducted one business check and two bar checks, and took care of one incident of found/abandoned property.
Someone involved in a burglary in the 500 block of East Clancey Street violated a criminal trespass to dwelling and burglary of building or dwelling municipal codes.
Someone involved in a burglary in the 600 block of East Clancey Street violated a criminal trespass to dwelling and burglary of building or dwelling municipal codes.
Someone involved in a burglary in the 600 block of East Clancey Street violated a criminal trespass to dwelling, burglary of building or dwelling and driving/operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent municipal codes.
Someone was found to have committed a fraud of credit/ATM card at PremierBank in the 300 block of South Center Avenue.
Someone was warned for a disorderly conduct incident at the intersection of East Dane Street and South Whitewater Avenue.
A false alarm occurred at the Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auction in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Officers conducted one bar check and one business check, and took care of one incident of found/abandoned property.
An officer secured an open door/window at Neighbor’s Grill in the 200 block of Golf Drive.
A vehicle was parked near South Main and East Racine streets in violation of the parking restrictions from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m.
A person was put under arrest in the 400 block of Collins Road for emergency detention services.
Someone from the 200 block of South High Avenue was charged with simple battery, bodily harm, disorderly conduct, and strangulation.
Someone was charged with prowling in the 500 block of East Clancy Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Racine Street and German Avenue for operating a vehicle without registration lamps, failing to maintain high-mounted stop lamps and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
An officer arrested someone on a warrant in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Officers conducted three bar checks.
An officer issued a citation to someone in the 400 block of South Main Street for curfew violation.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Racine streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
An officer was asked to keep the peace during an incident in the 200 block of South Highland Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the first block of Linden Circle and they were fine.
Monday, Sept. 2
An officer arrested an individual from the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue for an emergency detention/detox incident and probation/parole violation.
An officer picked up a dog running at large in the first block of Linden Circle.
Someone was arrested in the 1500 block of South Main Street on a warrant pickup.
Someone from the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue reported a suspicious vehicle in the area and an extra patrol request was requested.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and East Green Street for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and non-registration of vehicle.
An officer assisted a citizen in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Milwaukee and South Main streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
