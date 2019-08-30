Monday, Aug. 26
Officers followed up one alarm and one found/abandoned property incident.
A hit-and-run traffic accident at a St. Coletta Group Home in the 600 block of Theodore Street was documented.
Someone was arrested for violation of court order/bail jumping at the request of Jefferson County Human Services.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Catherine Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at the intersection of East Racine Street and North Marion Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Catherine Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A juvenile was warned for disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Browning Avenue.
Someone reported a suspicious person in the 100 block of South Copeland Avenue and the person was warned.
A theft of property from Sunset Ridge Jefferson in the 800 block of East Reinel and East Racine streets was documented.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Officers took care of one incident of found/abandoned property.
Someone reported a traffic accident with property damage at the Four Sisters’ Restaurant in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An open door/window found at St. Coletta was secured.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Truman and South Main streets for operating with a suspended driver’s license.
Someone was warned for chronic nuisance/harassment in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A harassment incident occurred in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Officers took care of one incident of found/abandoned property.
A citation was issued to a vehicle parked for more than two days near East Washington and South Main streets.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road with an emergency detention/detox incident.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with an emergency detention at Lueder Haus in the 1400 block of Annex Road.
An officer removed an unwanted individual from the City of Jefferson Public Library in the 300 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted individuals with a domestic dispute.
A resident from the 800 block of Rosemary Court was warned for dog running at large.
A disorderly conduct incident occurred in the 600 block of East Spring Street.
A child custody issue occurred in the 900 block of Hillside Drive.
A juvenile referral was made after an officer mediated a disorderly conduct/battery with bodily harm incident in the 700 block of Browning Avenue.
An arrest was made on a probation/parole violation in the 600 block of West Milwaukee Street.
