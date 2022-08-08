Sunday, July 31
Someone was arrested for public intoxication and resisting or obstructing an officer at the intersection of South High Avenue and West Linden Drive.
Two drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Linden Drive and the other driver was cited in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Someone was warned for unlawful use of electronic device (phone) for harassment in the 200 block of Hillcrest Lane.
Someone was spoken to about defrauding an innkeeper at the AmericInn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Someone was warned for fireworks violation in the 200 block of East Dane Street.
Monday, Aug. 1
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Grove Avenue and West Garland Street.
Two drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersections of South Grove Avenue and West Garland Street and at East Racine Street and German Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and West Milwaukee Street.
Someone reported an accident resulting in a traffic accident and the driver being charged with operating a vehicle without insurance, inattentive driving and property damage at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and West Racine Street.
Someone reported a suspicious person at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
Someone was warned for trespassing at the AmericInn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
An officer spoke with a person about harassment in the 100 block of North Copeland Avenue as a result of disorderly conduct and unlawful use of electronic device.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Someone reported an incident of first-degree sexual assault of a child at an unknown location.
Someone was arrested for operating a vehicle without insurance, failing to secure a seatbelt and on a warrant at the intersection of East Racine Street and North Cairo Avenue.
Someone was warned for fireworks violation in the 800 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
An officer spoke with someone about junk in the 300 block of Rosemary Court.
Someone reported a theft from Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road and a theft of motor vehicle parts from the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Someone was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and exceeding speed limits at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and Hillcrest Lane.
Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 700 block of Sherwood Lane.
Officers responded to a traffic accident caused by a permittee operating a vehicle without an authorized driver resulting in property damage in the 300 block of North High Avenue.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department to report a theft.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 300 block of South Main Street where someone was arrested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.