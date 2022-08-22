Jefferson Police Report Aug. 12 Aug 22, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Aug. 12Someone was warned for curfew violation at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.Someone attempted to resist or obstruct an officer following a complaint of fraud at Theisen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Avenue.An officer followed up on a hit-and-run traffic accident in the 600 block of South Whitewater Avenue.Someone was arrested for strangulation, simple battery with intent to cause bodily harm, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse in the 500 block of East Racine Street.A resident of the Lueder Haus was referred for an emergency detention following a complaint of lewd and lascivious behavior in the 1400 block of Annex Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
