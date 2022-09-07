Jefferson Police Report Aug. 26 & 27 Sep 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Aug. 26Officers conducted two welfare checks at Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway and a residence at 229 South Kranz Avenue.Saturday, Aug. 27A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and Connely Drive.Officers documented information about a traffic accident resulting in property damage in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and Hillebrand Drive.Sunday, Aug. 28Officers documented information about a hit-and-run accident at the Super Wash in the 100 block of East Woolcock Street.Someone reported damage to property in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue.Assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies with an arrest on Highway 89.Someone reported a runaway juvenile from the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 100 block of Maple Grove Circle.Someone reported a theft from the 600 block of West.Monday, Aug. 29A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South and North Main streets.Officers conducted two welfare checks in the 200 block of East Racine Street and the 1300 block of Hillside Drive.Someone reported an animal running at large in the 200 block of North Center Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
