Jefferson Police Report Aug. 3 Aug 8, 2022 Wednesday, Aug. 3Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.An officer spoke with someone about junk in the 300 block of Rosemary Court.Someone reported a theft from Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road and a theft of motor vehicle parts from the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road.
