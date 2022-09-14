Jefferson Police Report Aug. 30 and Aug. 31 Sep 14, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, Aug. 30Officers investigated a death in the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane.Someone reported a hit-and-run traffic accident at the Jefferson Travel Plaza in the 1400 block of Junction Road.Officers responded to a traffic accident resulting in property damage at the Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of Collins Road and South Rockwell Avenue.Wednesday, Aug. 31An officer spoke with two individuals about property maintenance/junk on their properties in the 100 block of West Candise and the 100 block of North Main streets.Someone reported a theft from the 400 block of South Whitewater Avenue.Someone reported being bitten by a dog in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.Someone reported an accident resulting in personal injury at the intersection of East Puerner and North Main streets.An officer spoke with someone about disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Collins Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
