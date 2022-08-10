Jefferson Police Report Aug. 5 Aug 10, 2022 Aug 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Aug. 5A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Riverview Drive.Someone was cited for theft of library materials from the City of Jefferson Library in the 300 block of South Main Street.A person was warned for suspicious behavior at the Rotary Waterfront Park in the 300 block of South Gardner Avenue.Someone reported a theft from the 500 block of North Main Street and from Merrill and Son’s Auto Service in the 100 block of West Candise Street.An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department at Felton Appliance in the 100 block of North Main Street.Two individuals filed injunctions for domestic abuse at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.Someone was arrested for a probation/parole violation at the request of the Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
