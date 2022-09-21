A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin and West Riverview drives.
An officer was called for a child custody problem at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
An officer was called for a customer who was reported for defrauding an innkeeper at the Americinn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Friday, Sept. 2
Someone was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Brickyard Court.
Someone was cited for continuous violation of city ordinances in the 900 block of North Parkway.
Someone reported a theft and criminal damage to property at the Rock River boat landing site at North Elizabeth Avenue.
An officer assisted with a family issue in the 200 block of West North Street.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Officers conducted four bar checks.
Someone reported an ATV driver operating on the highways in the area of Main and West Puerner streets.
A driver was cited for possession of marijuana, exceeding speed zone/posted limits, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and possession of open intoxicants in motor vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and Riverview Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.