Sunday, July 3

Officers responded to an incident with disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping and battery with intent to cause bodily harm in the 200 block of South High Avenue.

Officers issued a citation for parking more than 48 hours at the City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.

Someone was cited for municipal trespassing at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

