Jefferson police report Jefferson Police Reports for Dec. 19 - Dec. 21 Jan 6, 2023 Monday, Dec. 19A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver's license at the intersection of North Main and Mechanic streets.Officers responded to two complaints of patrons attempting to defraud an innkeeper at the Americinn by Windham with one person receiving a citation in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.Someone reported a theft from the Speedway Gas Station in the 700 block of South Main Street.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver's license at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue.Tuesday, Dec. 20Officers started a 48-hour parking watch for a vehicle in the 400 block of West Milwaukee Street.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver's license at the intersection of Main and Racine streets.Officers documented a complaint of harassment, violation of court order and bail jumping in the 200 block of West Candise Street.Wednesday, Dec. 21Officers started two 48-hour parking watches for vehicles in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive and in Riverside Alley.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver's license at the intersection of South Main Street and State Highway 26.An officer documented information of someone defrauding an innkeeper at the Americinn by Wyndham in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
