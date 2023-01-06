Officers assisted with a suicidal person at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and operating a vehicle with a detectable restricted substance at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and Masonic.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at the Americinn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
An officer spoke with someone about the unlawful use of an electronic device in the 1000 block of Hickory Drive.
Friday, Dec. 23
No notable incidents today.
Saturday, Dec. 24
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and disorderly conduct in the 200 block of East Henry Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and West North streets.
Someone was warned for trespassing in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Someone was warned for trespassing in the 300 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Officers chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches in the 400 block of Sanborn Avenue and the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone reported drug information from the Best Western Plus in the 1400 block of West Junction Road.
