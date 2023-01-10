Officers chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
Officers documented information about two accidents resulting in property damage in the 400 block of East Racine Street and at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Ryder Street.
Someone was cited for trespassing in the 300 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Officers chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
Officers documented information about an accident resulting in property damage after failing to stop at stop sign. The driver’s license had been revoked.
Someone reported a traffic accident with property damage at the Food Pantry in the 100 block of West Garland Street.
Someone reported a theft at the Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Friday, Dec. 30
Someone reported drug information at the Americinn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Someone was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and obstructing or resisting an officer at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and South Jackson Avenue.
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Saturday, Dec. 31
An officer conducted a death investigation in the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at the intersection of North Main and Puerner streets.
