Monday, Dec. 5
Someone was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of electronic smoking device or component and someone was warned for disorderly conduct at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 300 block of South High Avenue.
Someone was arrested for battery with intent to cause bodily harm and disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Collins Road.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Someone reported a missing adult from the 800 block of South Center Avenue and a theft from the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue.
A driver was cited for driving without insurance and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Taft Avenue and West Milwaukee Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Someone reported a person for defrauding an innkeeper/nonpayment at the Best Western Plus in the 1400 block of West Junction Road.
Someone reported a hit-and-run accident resulting in property damage at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine and South Main streets.
Someone reported a theft of a vehicle from the 500 block of Collins Road.
Thursday, Dec. 8
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Racine Street.
Someone was warned for garbage can nuisance in the 200 block of West North Street.
Someone reported a theft from the 500 block of East Church Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and West North streets.
Friday, Dec. 9
Someone was found with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court.
Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage at the Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Someone was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine Street and Wisconsin Drive.
Someone reported a sexual assault, fourth degree, in the 100 block of North High Avenue.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and Collins Road.
An officer chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch on Riverside Alley.
Someone reported a hit-and-run traffic accident at the intersection of South Main and East Clara streets.
Officers assisted Jefferson County Human Services staff at Lueder Haus in the 1400 block of Annex Road.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Officers chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch at the intersection of South Ryan Avenue and Collins Road.
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, possession of marijuana and unsafe lane deviation.
Sunday, Dec. 11
A driver was involved in a traffic accident with property damage at the Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
