Friday, Feb. 17
Someone reported damage to property at the Racine Street bridge.
An officer responded to a request for assistance at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Officers conducted two bar checks.
Sunday, Feb. 19
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin and Riverview drives.
Officers documented information about a traffic accident resulting in property damage at the Rock and Bowl Hall of Lane in the 500 block of East Racine Street.
Officers were called to keep the peace at the Jefferson Café in the 300 block of East Racine Street.
Monday, Feb. 20
A resident was warned for dog barking in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Collins Road and Industrial Avenue.
Officers arrested someone for disorderly conduct, possession of electronic smoking device or component, possession of marijuana and resisting or obstructing an officer when they were called to provide assistance to Jefferson County Human Services staff in the 200 block of Marion Avenue.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Officers investigated a repeated sexual assault of a child in the 500 block of North Stevens Avenue.
Someone reported a theft of property in the 100 block of Copeland Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and West Candise streets.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Wilson Avenue.
Someone found drugs and turned them over to an officer at the Best Western Plus Jefferson in the 1400 block of West Junction Road.
Officers assisted with three disorderly conduct incidents at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
Someone reported a harassment incident at the East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
A student was cited for truancy from the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Thursday, Feb. 23
An officer followed up on a report of criminal damage to property and trespassing in the 900 block of Watertown Avenue.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a detox incident at the Lueder Haus in the 1400 block of Annex Road.
Someone was arrested for domestic abuse/battery, possession of Schedule 4 narcotic, second degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct in the 300 block of North Pleasant Street.
Friday, Feb. 24
An officer assisted with a suicidal resident in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer assisted with a death investigation/suicide in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
