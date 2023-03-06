Someone reported a hit-and-run traffic accident in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone was advised to remove a junk vehicle from their yard in the 100 block of North Marshall Avenue.
Someone reported a theft from the 600 block of South Main Street and a retail theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Someone was arrested for substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and disorderly conduct in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Someone reported damage to property at St. Coletta’s Campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin and Riverview drives.
Someone reported three thefts of library materials from the Jefferson Public Library in the 300 block of South Main Street and a theft of municipal property in the 500 block of West Plymouth Street.
Someone reported being bitten by a dog in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
Someone reported a hit-and-run traffic accident at the intersection of North Main and East Woolcock streets.
Monday, Feb. 27
Someone reported a theft of property and a credit card in the 500 block of West Plymouth Street.
Someone reported a simple battery in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage in the 100 block of North German, another accident at the Jefferson Travel Plaza in the 1400 block of Junction Road and a third accident caused by unsafe passing on right at the intersection of North Main and East Racine streets.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin and West Riverview drives.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of Collins Road and Hillside Drive.
A driver was advised about driving an unregistered vehicle following a traffic stop in the 700 block of Collins Road.
Someone was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.